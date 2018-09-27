Sound Off for Sept. 27: Help Biloxi Farmer’s Market with promotion, better signage

Young and hungry
Keep your eye on Shad White, the newly-appointed auditor for the state. He has been prosecuting corruption aggressively during the few weeks he has been on the job. Likely, he has political ambitions. Good for you, Mr. White. Keep it up.
Really?
OK, I get it. You drive a Mercedes so the rules of the road don’t apply to you. But were you really in that much of a hurry this morning?
Help the market
The Biloxi Farmer's Market has indeed been forgotten about by Biloxi. They pay $100 a year for those spaces. There are 90 spaces and they are filled during peak market times. That's $9,000. And the city can't seem to spend any of that revenue on the actual market itself. The signage is poor, there is never any advertising except for city websites and fliers. And the fliers never seem to make it anywhere that they will do good. Come on Biloxi, get it together and do things to help the market.
Not a good speech
I'm sure all you Trump lovers out there were really impressed when all the laughs were heard when Trump addressed the United Nations. Such an embarrassment for our country. I didn't support him either.
Get the money
Maybe Gulfport needs a lobbyist that is well connected and street smart enough to secure the funds to build the walkover from the Mississippi Aquarium to Jones Park. The project needs the park to be part of the total experience and in place when the aquarium opens. A walkover could easily be the difference maker. Highway 90 is never going to be pedestrian friendly.
Not what they appear
Glad to see Bill Cosby get prison time, maybe he should have gotten more. Some people are not what they appear to be.
Know the facts
It’s pretty obvious that “reduce the check” is not a retired person getting an income from PERS. That 13th check is something I’ve earned. It’s not something extra I’m getting because Legislature decided to be generous. When I retired I elected to get the 13th check rather than get an extra percentage added to my monthly income. So my suggestion is know your facts before you start making statements like that.
Golden rule
When it comes to social media, President Trump has given me P.T.S.D., or President Trump stress disorder. When using social media remember the golden rule: "Tweet others the way you want to be Tweeted."
A race?
With all the new roads, squiggly curves, and hairpin turns, D’Iberville should try to organize a grand prix event during Cruisin’ week. Well, maybe not.
