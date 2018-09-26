Sound Off for Sept. 25: Welcome back to golf, Tiger

Missing Tiger
Judging from the throng of people watching and cheering on Tiger Woods as he won The Tour Championship golf match this weekend, his coming back and winning was what’s been missing for far too long. I have never seen such a demonstration of affection at a golf game in all my life, and I’ve been watching a long time. Welcome back Mr. Woods — you’ve been missed.
The law
To the person who wants to know why we can’t buy wine in grocery stores: Talk to your legislators. Hint: It’s the alcohol content. Ordinary table wine is 13.5 percent alcohol. Mississippi law does not permit that to be sold in grocery stores; it may be sold only in state-supplied liquor stores.
Reduce the check
Maybe instead of asking us taxpayers for money PERS should consider reducing the amount of their 13th check. The Legislature is not likely to do that however, because they benefit from the increase.
Do not undo progress
The question to ask yourself before you vote in the next election is this: Am I better off now than I was 10 years ago? I have voted as a Democrat, Independent, and as a Republican. I have lived through a lot of struggling years and years of plenty. We are now in a cycle of prosperity and opportunity. We now live in a safer United States. Who wants to undo the progress that has been achieved?
An observation
Looks like journalism schools are all for freedom of expression unless they don’t like or agree with the viewpoint. Just saying
Somewhat hypocritical
Two women have now come forward to accuse Judge Kavanaugh of heavy drinking as a teenager. One at a high school party, and the other at a frat party when he was a freshman in college. The Democrats think this is a disqualifier for his appointment to the Supreme Court. Remembering those days myself, the big surprise would be if he had not been drinking heavily. What hypocrites we have become.
Watch the sign
Another truck or bus is always going to get stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi as long as the drivers ignore the clearly marked crossings. I work at the Biloxi Farmer’s Market and we constantly watch trucks go across the crossing at Hopkins Avenue. There is a clear sign saying it’s a steep grade crossing for large vehicles and it gets ignored time and time again.
Lack of tackling
If there are any high school football players that play defense but cannot tackle, do not worry. You can sign with Ole Miss. They apparently don’t teach or coach tackling techniques and don’t want to sign a player that can tackle.
