Sound Off for Sept. 26: I miss Mary’s Drive-In and those cold Barq’s root beers

Down memory lane
More favorite local restaurants: Mary’s Drive In (corner of Division & Lee,) Angelina’s (Highway 90 & McDonald Avenue) and Rosetti’s Cafe (Howard Avenue & Myrtle), all in Biloxi. All with a cold Barq’s root beer.
Tell me more
$55 million for new schools and remodeling? What happened to all of gambling revenue that was supposed to pay for the schools? Just want to know before I vote as I am sure other voters do.
Better gas mileage
Imagine how much better gas mileage you’d get if every traffic signal in Gulfport didn’t turn red in your face ... only caught by eight of 11 today.
A waste?
Thanks to Mary Perez for revealing how the city of Biloxi is wasting taxpayers dollars paying Keith Heard, a lobbyist. I hope Ms. Perez will follow up with her story.
Only broken promises
Biloxi is spending $10,000 a month for a lobbyist? That’s crazy! The Biloxi Farmer’s Market has been promised new signage, advertising and other improvements and six months later, nothing. Hey Biloxi, how about spending some of the money on us? We’ve been asking forever to get advertising and all we’ve gotten are promises that never seem to materialize.
All in for left?
Most people know the presidential limo is constantly upgraded and replaced. It is like a rolling fortress with a hospital in the trunk, and costs a lot. But for the most recent roll out, the media splash was “Trump’s new limo costs $16 million and comes with a fridge.” Still think the media isn’t all in for the left?
Shame on you
I have fought fire in the heat, cold and rain and served the sick and needy 24 hours in a day for 25 years, and you want to take my 13th check. Shame on you, whomever you art. I have earned it.
Return to civility?
I am recalling a bumper sticker I saw during the George W. Bush years that was a capital W turned on its sign followed by the letters “vil.” That obviously spells evil. It seems the vitriol of our political scene has not changed and I would posit that the left is more at fault with such than the other political pole. Witness the current uproar in the Kavanaugh confirmation process. When will we learn that political discourse and process is not a shouting matter and return to civility?
Clean the sidewalks
Biloxi, please clean your sidewalks. The north side of U.S. 90 from the mall to Treasure Bay is totally hidden or impassable. I walk this daily and its treacherous at best. I am already handicapped and don’t need the city’s help to fall down. Thank you.
