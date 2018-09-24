Sound Off for Sept. 24: Railroad crossings in Biloxi need to be fixed

If only
If only we all would think as I do. Then we would all live in paradise. What? You don’t agree? Sorry typo, replace “I” with “You.” Thought so.
Fix the crossing
Another large truck is stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi Ms.. When are they going to fix the tracks so large trucks and buses won’t get stuck and endanger lives. Does anyone know why the city will not fix this problem?
Why no wine?
Why on Earth do I have to go to a liquor store in Mississippi just to buy a bottle of wine when there are cans of beer by the thousands on shelves in every grocery and department store? Would someone please explain this to me.
Too much time
Unfortunately the government is spending 90 percent of its time governing the government. Pitiful.
No answer
For three days I have tried, multiple times a day, to call the county tax collector’s office off Dedeaux Road. Each time I was told all agents are busy, call back later. Ether get more help or get rid of the phone!
Stick to deadline
Christine Blasey Ford should require no prep time to testify about an incident she claims nearly ruined her life. She is stalling the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which is the real goal of the Democrats. The GOP should have demonstrated courage instead of fear and stuck to the Monday deadline. But they show concern with the optics and midterm elections more than Kavanaugh’s confirmation. If they keep this up when they have a majority in both houses, I’m going to become an independent.
Democrats quiet
Democrats are completely silent on the domestic abuse claims that a woman has made against U.S. Representative Keith Ellison. No support for the woman. No coaching for her. No denunciations of Ellison or calls for him to drop out of a race for Minnesota Attorney General. Why? Because he’s high up in the DNC and a favorite son of the party. And because they are hypocrites.
Not disappointed
In response to “Disappointed.” You might be disappointed in President Donald Trump, but not myself nor most of the country as you stated. Just the opposite. The more liberals fight him, the more he comes out winning.
Bag dinner
How many people can bag dinner with a throwing stick?
The horror
All the flies in my house remind me of Amityville Horror.
