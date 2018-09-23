Sound Off for Sept. 23: Kavanaugh, DMR and your local teller

Here’s the test
Ms. Ford took a lie detector test and passed. Has Judge Kavanaugh said he'd be willing to do the same? The answer to that is no. Those who have nothing to hide would welcome an investigation to clear their name.
What timing
The timing! The timing! The GOP is screaming, the timing! I was molested as a youth over 55 years ago. If today, that person was running for a position that would give them control over the daily lives of the people in this nation you can bet I would come forward and tell the world about it.
Can’t manage
It appears the DMR is as good at improving the speckled trout as they are at managing the oyster relocation projects. But they sure can waste taxpayer money on boats and all the fancy lifts.
Still telling
Remember me? I'm the Teller, I'm sorry, Personal Banker you published back in June regarding the many tasks we're expected to complete at the branch while remaining understaffed? Well, more of us have moved on to the greener pastures of higher pay and fewer responsibilities. Sure, management has attempted to hire new employees to fill these recently vacated positions, but even the newly hired personnel recognize what's going on here and quickly abandon ship. Our hope is that someone will train the branch managers how to open and or close customer accounts and to possibly open a window to assist customers with their transactions in an effort to help us out. We're all employees here and there's got to be more to lending than watching YouTube and disappearing for hours on end.
In deep
The GOP and America need to be disappointed in Attorney General Sessions. He is completely MIA. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is essentially running the Justice Department, and he’s neck deep in the anti-Trump cabal at Justice and the intelligence agencies. Talk about foxes in the hen house. Only weak, compromised, deep state, establishment Republicans can self-destruct this completely.
Try the Comics
Thank goodness we have the comics! I go there every day and always find something to smile about! Other pages, not so much! Try on a little comics for an unexpected bit of joy.
Go first
His accuser is making demands which are not consistent with our rule of law. She wants the accused to testify first. There are two things wrong with this 1) in all trials the prosecution goes first. She wants him to testify first so he has no opportunity to rebut her statements, 2) She only wants to testify in front of a friendly audience so no one will ask the hard questions.
Current state
If the "Deep State" exists it is not the subversive anarchic organization attempting to destroy the United States as portrayed by President Trump and his supporters. If the "Deep State" is real it is a confederation of professional public servants, law enforcement employees and patriotic Americans whose goal is to protect our country. We should all pray that the "Deep State" is real and that it succeeds in its endeavor.
Comments