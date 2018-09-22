Sound Off for Sept. 22

Account available?
Does anyone know if there is a GoFundMe account set up for the Walkers?
Fewer viewers
On 9/20, the Sun Herald reported that all the entertainment awards shows audiences are shrinking. Oscars down 19 percent, Emmy’s down 11 percent and Grammy’s down 27 percent. Could it be that "celebrities" incessantly using those platforms to push their own political agendas on an unaccepting audience is having an impact on the size of those viewing audiences?
A sad state
I am horrified that the Democrats have stooped so low and find it acceptable to destroy the good name of a man that has done much for his country and community. Judge Kavanaugh did not sign up to be judged guilty before he has a way to defend himself. To the writer of “No Absolute Right,” Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing was a job interview until the Democrats turned it into a criminal trial. This is a sad state for our country.
Waiting to live
Hello Gulfport police. If your bored and want some action, go to the corner of Pass Road and Washington Avenue at any given hour. I personally witness five to eight red lights just ignored and the drivers keep going. You are a fool if you are in a hurry cause one of these drivers are going to run you over. Wait 5 seconds to live.
Just politics
Funny how the Democrats are frothing at the mouth over an allegation of sexual misconduct by Judge Kavanaugh over 35 years ago but gave Bill Clinton a pass over decades long allegations of the same. Nothing but politics.
Not changing
Got mailers today from Hyde-Smith and Palazzo designating them as conservative Republicans and supporting programs mostly detrimental to the average worker. Of course they both have the gall to say they support Trump. I wish there were a moderate middle party so I could have someone to vote for whom I actually believed was for the people. Its frustrating how easily people are fooled by the politicians and I don't see that changing.
Up in arms
I am dismayed at the callousness and lack of empathy for the people of Puerto Rico. If Mississippi were treated the way we have been treating Puerto Rico, the whole state would be up in arms.
Disappointed?
Trump is disappointed in Sessions and most of the country is disappointed in Trump.
Memories
When I was growing up there was Moody Motel across from Gulfport harbor which had all the shrimp boats at that time and they had a wonderful breakfast buffet. I think Camille took it out.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments