Sound Off for Sept. 16: From Russia with Love

Russian ties
American lobbyist Sam Patten pleaded guilty to failing to register as an agent of a foreign power and aiding a Russian political operative to illegally purchase four tickets to the Trump inauguration for $50,000. The tickets were purchased for Konstanti V. Kilimnik — a Russian operative with ties to Russian intelligence. From Russia with love.
Jobs for everyone
This week the U. S. Labor Department reported that the number of jobs available in the U.S. has exceeded the number of job seekers by 650,000. Why is anyone on welfare?
It’s the people
Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden do in fact have a high standard of living. But it isn't the government that makes it so, it's the people. Nordic citizens have high levels of trust and cooperation, hard work, honesty, physical exercise, and healthy diets. In America, when you isolate American citizens of Nordic ethnicity, they have an even higher (50 percent +) standard of living than Nordic citizens. So it's not the way people are governed, it's the type of people who are governed. Yes, Nordic democratic socialism would work in America if all American citizens had the same hard-working and honest characteristics of Nordic citizens.
Numbers questioned
Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico a year ago. Early death tolls were modest for a reason. Fast forward a "political year" later and the count is extremely high. I would like to know what the criteria is for a death to be attributed to this hurricane. In the past year of counting, are heart attacks, food poisoning, pre-existing conditions, natural causes and drive-bys contributing to the new count? I don't blame the president for challenging the totals. Interesting how the new death totals have overshadowed the corrupt harboring of tens-of-thousands of bottles of water that were supposed to save lives in the storm aftermath. Also, where is the accounting for the waste of US tax money that went to undeliverable contracts and other services that were to help the suffering island?
Storm cleanup
Liberals, Democrats and Trump haters refuse to acknowledge the fact that our president personally traveled to Puerto Rico and supplied its citizens with all of the paper towels they would need to clean up the island after Hurricane Maria.
New low
Senator Feinstein feels so desperate to divulge something from Judge Kavanaugh's high school days? Really? Is this how low it gets for the Democrats? Shameful.
