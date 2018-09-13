Sound Off for Sept. 13, 2018

Not my memories
I hate to rain on memory lane about the restaurants that used to exist on the beach. But, I never ate at any of them because blacks were not allowed. I remember being pulled over and interrogated by police after a group my high school friends left a doughnt shop. The police asked why we were there and physically assaulted one of the boys with a night stick. We reported it to our parents, but I do not know what became of it.
Big advantage
On a recent trip, I ran into some people from Canada. They were talking about Katrina slamming in to New Orleans. I told them where Katrina actually hit and they were in disbelief when I told them about the damage on the Mississippi coast. I told them that I didn’t know what we would have done without the thousands of volunteers that came to help us. I got to thinking about the controversy over post-hurricane help to Puerto Rico and I realized here in the continental US, a tremendous advantage they didn’t have was thousands of volunteers in driving distance, not to mention power trucks from neighboring states.
It’s time
Stone County, please repave Sunflower Road. There are only so many times you can fill in holes in an effort to keep the road safe. There are area’s that you can’t even see the original roadway anymore. It’s long beyond time for it to be repaved.
Tiny spokespersons
Why do local business owners think it is acceptable business practice to use their children in their commercials? There are several local businesses I will not go into because the commercials are so aggravating. I’m sure you think your child is cute, but don’t make them your spokesperson. It’s not professional and it will keep customers from going into your business.
One solution
Instead of installing cameras to catch someone raising the state flag on a state pole in a state park how about removing the flagpole instead? I highly doubt it is illegal to raise the flag in a state park and the pole is obviously not being used for it’s intended purpose. Eliminate the pole and eliminate the problem.
Legal flag?
The mayor of Magnolia, Miss., wants to arrest the person who has been raising the state flag. However, I don’t think he will find there is a law on the books against raising the legal flag of one’s own state.
Go to the source
To all of you who pine for your best TV weatherman of past and present, just remember where they get their information. Cut out the middleman and go to nhc.noaa.gov.
