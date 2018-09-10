Sound Off for Sept. 9, 2018

Healthy debate
I hope all candidates debate even if incumbents choose not to debate. Anyone that refuses to defend their record and face questions important to their constituents is a coward and will not get my vote!
Nash on it
I’m sure others like myself miss the accurate weather predictions that we once had when Nash Roberts was our weatherman, especially when it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes.
Next governor?
Look at photo of Tate Reeves on page 2A, Sept 1. Do you think he should be our next governor? A picture is worth 1,000 words. You can bet he was trying to get that road built for himself.
Important
To all persons who use a handicap plaque, please read the top two lines – important: remove before driving vehicle.
Good deed
To the man who helped me to save a kitten in Ocean Springs at exit 50 in the turning lane onto I-10 west. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s so good to know there are people like you.
Higgins huts
Does anybody remember the Higgins Huts that were built to house workers building landing craft in New Orleans by Andrew Higgins? They were about 10 feet by 10 feet square, not very tall, had a small door to crawl through, and had a ventilation cupola on top of a hip roof. The last one I saw was in Waveland in an overgrown lot. I spotted it back in about 1974 while riding my Triumph through the neighborhood. Wish I had shot a picture of it, just wondered if any still are still around.
Too early
Because the legislature mandated early opening of schools, one must notice the steep decline in revenue for our tourist-related businesses. Sales tax revenues are also drastically reduced, and school millage is directed at air conditioning bills instead of instructional purposes.
Bad habits
My opinion on the reasons for accidents on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula is not there is no place to go but is today’s driving habits. Today, no matter what speed you are driving the person behind you can’t stand to be behind you. The speed limit is too high for this type of bridge. All trucks, motorhomes and people pulling trailers should remain in right lane.
Slow poke
So when does that great new no slow pokes in the left lane thing go into effect? Stepped out and walked alongside my car going down 90 tonight. Great exercise, but, ya know, I was really wanting to go a bit faster.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments