Sound Off for Aug. 31: Take sports out of public schools in Mississippi

Pick it up
We love walking on the boardwalk in Gulfport along our beautiful Mississippi Sound. To our shock Monday, we had to walk around a big pile of dog poop in the middle of the boardwalk. This is disgusting and before you judge, I am a dog lover, but one who respects our community. Please, if you are going to share our boardwalk while walking your dog, take a baggie and pick up their poop.
Love the memories
Ken’s Ball & Cue! Wow. That brings back memories. Raise your hand if you were ever “schooled” by Mr. Parvin on how to behave yourself. You might have been schooled on some truths of life, but, no booze, no drugs, no profanity, no acting out at Ken’s. Good luck on finding that nowadays. Let us know if you find one.
Change of heart
Amazing how all of a sudden John McCain is embraced and lauded in death by the liberals.
Suspension coming?
An article in the morning paper stated that a professional football player was charged in an insider trading scheme. Wow. This could lead to a 3- to 4-game suspension.
More information needed
Why are there traffic cameras on all four corners of the Orange Grove Road and Highway 49 intersection and a couple of other 49 intersections? Who monitors them? What’s done with the information?
A novel idea
I’m tired of hearing how we need to spend more money on education. But I am a big supporter of education. We spend as much as California does per student. Based on the value of a dollar, California vs. Mississippi. I know this won’t be printed, but move sports from schools and use that money for education. Make sports city sponsored.
Pay attention
To “Focus On The Good,” who says President Trump should do more good things? Is your head in the sand? Are you not paying attention to how well the economy is performing?
Better lives
“It is easier to build a strong child that fix a broken adult.” A lot cheaper as well. Get some BP money and build a Boys and Girls Club in every neighborhood. Put money into Excel by Five there too. Hold your breath for 15 years and behold a better quality of life for all of us.
