Sound Off for Aug. 30: Thanks, Waste Pro, for helping out

There’s a need
There is a need for additional 55+ independent housing here on the Gulf Coast. The currently built facilities have a constant waiting list. And the new assisted living being built does not include independent housing. More and more retirees are relocating to the Gulf Coast, desiring condos or apartments where other retirees reside. I hope the city planners can see the need too.
New songbird?
A new species of songbird has been identified. It is known as Michaelus Cohenus.
What we need
Money does not buy happiness but it does buy health care and education. People in Mississippi need that.
Focus on the good
President Trump is alleging a conspiracy to filter news by the largest search engine in the world. He states Google is controlling what we can and cannot see by suppressing voices of Republicans and conservatives. If President Trump, Republicans and conservatives wish to see more good things on Google, they should simply do more good things.
Thanks for help
There is hope for America yet. Today the trash pickup men picked up our trash bin and rolled it up to our garage, having noted that there were two disabled sticker cars parked there. Kudos to Waste Pro.
Change the attitude
So Mississippi is losing its millennials faster than any other state? Why would a college or technically trained grad be motivated to stay here and try to eke out a living in a dead-end job? I am tired of the local attitude of, “if you don’t like it, leave it.” We need some positive messages to retain our educated young people. An attitude change that tells them, “if you don’t like it, change it,” can make a difference. But if we continue to embrace a hardcore narrow mindedness that only appeals to some.
Shorten the session
Interesting. The Legislature meets every year for at least three months. But, in a few short days in August, passes a lottery, infrastructure and BP funding bills. How about a two-week yearly schedule? It would save a lot of taxpayer money.
Repairs needed
OK, Miss Angel Kibler Middleton. It is time to put your magic to work once again. We love what you did to Canal Road in Orange Grove. Now, we the people that travel Robinson Road between Canal Road and Old Highway 49 in Orange Grove, need you to do the same thing on our street. Half is in Harrison County and half is in Gulfport. So, come on and pull some strings and butter some pockets and get our road fixed before there are more flats and busted axles. Yes, it is that bad. Thank you so much. Signed, the people that live on Robinson Road.
