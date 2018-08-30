Sound Off for Aug. 29: Where can kids go to shoot pool?

Good pool place?
Many years ago there was a place called “Ken’s Ball & Cue” on or near Pass Road in Gulfport. You could bring children in there to shoot pool. It wasn’t a bar. Does anyone know of a place similar to this on the Coast now ? The only place I’ve found is Margaritaville with a few tables. I’d like to teach my grandkids how to play.
Being different
People, including our governor, keep wanting Mississippi to be something else. I don’t know what. We are an agricultural and blue collar state. There’s nothing wrong with that. We contribute a tremendous amount to the country. New York City alone has more people than all of Mississippi. It’s like going to Colorado and wanting to pull nets for shrimp. We are different than other states and it’s OK. Money does not buy happiness.
Showing empathy
Nobody likes traffic tickets and wants to complain. That’s normal. But can you imagine trying to drive if people weren’t at all worried about getting stopped? Tonight I watched the D’Iberville police taking care of a serious non-traffic incident next door. Gotta say, they all seemed pretty professional, and even showed a little empathy. I think the job isn’t all about tickets.
Offering nothing
Folks, get ready for a very ugly mid-term election. It appears the Dems are offering nothing, except an attack on President Trump if they win Congress. Remember that on election day.
Telling us something
Sun Herald recently ran a piece about states with budget surpluses. I checked the seven states named, and every one has a lottery. Should tell us something.
Real books needed
Why don’t our public libraries get real books for us to read instead of talking books. No wonder our children can’t read.
A suggestion
This is about the prisoners on strike due to their living conditions. May we suggest that the best way to stay out of prison is to obey the law? But perhaps some people actually like prison, since they frequently show up there.
Chain gangs again?
They are in prison for a reason and the only rights they should have are those they earn through good behavior. I say bring back chain gang type-work. Our prisons are better than many homes with air conditioning, TV, medical treatment and three meals a day. There small wage should be offset with benefits of housing they receive.
Put it to a vote
I think the people of the state of Mississippi should have a say in whether we should have a lottery or not.
