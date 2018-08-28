Sound Off for Aug. 28: No fake news that millennials are leaving the state

Not a trap
I live on a dirt road off the main highway. Our local speed trap on the highway with state troopers and county sheriffs is run daily. I have lived here 10 years and never had a ticket or been stopped, but I have seen numerous cars stopped and ticketed. Why? I drive the speed limit and watch the other cars and trucks fly by me.
Reason why
When Phil Bryant doesn’t like a news story about millennials leaving Mississippi, he lashes out in an ugly manner, bashing liberals and Democrats, and crying fake news. Meanwhile, in another top story, he’s also suing to allow Mississippi to treat LGBTQ individuals as second-class citizens. You and people like you are why our young people are leaving in droves — y’all good ole boys need to get out of the way.
Not fake news
Read in the Sun Herald where Gov. Bryant has figuratively jumped on the Trump train, calling documented U.S. Census data “lazy Fake News narrative about Mississippi’s population.” To say we all know of or have family members who have moved out of state for better paying jobs is not fake news, Gov. Bryant.
Losing ground
What is wrong with our governor? He is saying we had a civil war, a great flood and Katrina as things we had to overcome. This is his reason that Mississippi is behind and losing ground! The governor’s election can’t come quick enough!
Cut it
What is up with the Jackson County Road Department? The grass on Old Ft. Bayou Road North of the interstate has not been cut in months. There are snakes slithering out of the ditches on our dead-end road that runs off of Old Ft. Bayou Rd. I noticed a couple of weeks ago that Seaman Road has been cut so I thought “oh good, they’re working there way to Ft. Bayou.” No, that didn’t happen. Is there a shortage of tractors or workers or what? I’m fed up with it and I know a lot of other people are too. You can’t hardly see to pull out onto the road, it’s that bad. Please cut it before it gets too far out of control!
Task force
Let’s end this debate right now. The vehicle from Gautier up on the interstate was not running radar. They were part of the countywide drug interdiction task force and they had good reason to be there. Think about it.
