Sound Off for Aug. 27: More digging needed on Pascagoula budget crisis

What he’s done
President Trump currently presides over the longest running bull market in modern financial history, and the longest streak of job growth ever.
Money troubles
I have a hard time understanding that Pascagoula can be in such a budget crunch. I haven’t seen extravagant spending, and we have the industrial tax base. We need more answers before approving the highest tax mileage of the entire Coast. Hopefully, the Sun Herald is researching this issue for a future article.
To clarify...
Dissing someone or something means disrespecting not disagreeing. It doesn’t mean something was said that you didn’t like.
Think about it
For all of you who think a hurricane can put out a volcano, do you think global warming is caused by daylight savings time?
Not getting it
NBC news, reporting on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall, blew it. They talked about Houston. They talked about Port Arthur. They interviewed the mayor of Rose City. However, Rockport, Texas, ground zero, was never mentioned. We, the residents of Hancock County, know the feeling. The world still thinks Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.
One question
I have a beach lot in Gulfport and I counted 13 different signs I can see from my proposed front porch. Stop, no trucks, wrong way, speed limit, etc. Of course this is west beach. I am interested to know if this is permitted on east beach in Gulfport.
A sad state
Someone once said the USA is mostly just taking money from one person’s pocket and putting it in another’s pocket. We don’t manufacture much anymore. Mississippi now is the poster child for that with our gambling casinos, sports betting and possible lottery. Sad state of affairs.
Nothing wrong
I work in Gautier and their police force patrols streets quite well. If they feel the need for someone patrolling I-10, there is nothing wrong with that.
Writing tickets
It is not a hard “assumption” to make logically, deriving that a Gautier policeman in the median on the interstate is running a speed trap. Furthermore, since the entire police force is paid by taxpayer dollars, it is entirely our business where Gautier’s interstate speed troopers are deployed on a constant basis. I have observed these police on the interstate from Pascagoula to Ocean Springs, which is how the oversized fleet of vehicles in their arsenal are paid for, by writing interstate tickets.
