Sound Off for Aug. 24: We still need to clean up water from BP spill

News is not fake
I listen to and read the news every day. I don’t believe that all news is fake news or even some of it is. I support our president, who is a businessman and not a politician. What I believe is that the some news organizations are biased. If they don’t like our president they report on all that he has done bad and ignore all the good he has done. If they lie, they can be held accountable in court. But, if they just report on all of the negative items, it isn’t fake news, just extremely biased news.
Free and fair
The press should be free, fair, and unbiased. The first one is still true, but not the other two. That’s because for years most coverage is opinion, not fact-based reporting. Tell me the facts so I can make up my own mind and form my own opinions. I’ll use this thought as an answer to your Sunday editorial: 350 newspapers launched a coordinated attack against Trump to prove they don’t do things like coordinated attacks on President Trump.
Working together
Chris McDaniel says he sees only two senators he will work with. So will he get anything done with just three votes? We need to roll back to the time when they worked together on both sides for the good of the country.
Clean up the oil
Give the BP money to the state to repair our bridges and roads. We’ll just build wooden boardwalks, buy jet skis and four wheelers, and other frills. How about we clean up all the oil that’s still on the bottom of the Gulf?
Term limits needed
The only way to drain the swamp is to enact term limits, yet no one is talking about that.
Draining the swamp
While campaigning for president, Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp.” He is keeping his promise. It seems that all he had to do was hire his friends, the friends go to prison and, viola, the swamp is drained.
No unity
I am amazed that so many people do not see what is happening to our country ... and all because we have a president who is not interested in uniting us.
Keep safe
Girls should never go jogging alone at night or any secluded place day or night. Always have pepper spray with you when you are alone, even out shopping and going to and from your car. I always have mine when I’m outside my car and I keep my finger on the trigger.
Making sense
This is to “valuable asset.” Finally, someone is writing to Sound Off that had some sense. When you are in a position with a security clearance that spans four presidents, I would think that you have a lot to contribute and are a knowledgeable asset. Trump oversteps his boundaries with every breath he takes.
