Sound Off for Aug. 23: Will roads be under construction for Cruisin’?

A possible fiasco?
We are less than six weeks from Cruisin’ The Coast and there are road construction signs up from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis. Hopefully these roads are not going to be all torn up before Cruisin’. What a fiasco that would be.
It adds up
Remember when the sale of liquor in Mississippi was going to “help out schools?” Then it was riverboat gambling. Next came land-based casinos. They were supposed to really help. Now we’re getting sports betting and soon, if some have their way, the great lottery. Wow, shouldn’t we have the best schools and teacher pay in the country?
National treasures
To the Sound Off writers who state, they “don’t understand” or “what am I missing” regarding security clearance access to former national security folks: All these former government employees are career people, dedicated patriots, public servants, most with no political affiliation, who our government paid many dollars to hire and train. They are a national treasure, an unparalleled wealth of information and experience that can be relied on to keep this country great and protected.
On the payroll
So you think the security for the president cost the taxpayers more by being on a golf course? The Secret Service is on the payroll regardless of where they are or what they are doing. If the president stays in the White House all year long they will still be paid.
Sinking ship?
Mr. Wicker, Mrs. Smith, Mr. Palazzo and Mr. McDaniel have all tied themselves at the hip to President Trump. With all of the lies, corruption and crimes surrounding him now, they should all be prepared to go down with a sinking ship.
Clearing the swamp
Finally, the swamp is being cleared out, and it is being done by Robert Mueller.
A clarification
I was in the military for over 26 years. I too was a top secret control agent with the highest security clearance. The individual said that he can say “without hesitation” the president abused his power. The writer can say it, but he is wrong. The president of the United States of America has total power over all security clearances. It’s a unique power that comes with the office. He’s the commander in chief.
Next steps
Is not a secret that millennials are leaving the state faster than any other state. Why would they stay? They have spent years in college to get high-paying jobs that don’t exist in this state. Congratulations to the millennials for doing what they have to do to make a living wage they deserve.
