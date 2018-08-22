Sound Off for Aug. 22: Have those slow left-lane drivers gotten tickets yet?

Where’s the data?
Have any tickets been written for slow moving drivers in the fast lane since the law passed?
Mandate payments
It’s time to make those public appointees or hired personnel that have embezzled money pay up. Mandate a monthly payment plan and, if a payment is missed, put him or her in jail for 30 days after each payment missed. If missed payments continue, increase the jail time.
An entitlement?
When did a security clearance become an entitlement?
Not a right
I, too, am retired military and also had top-level classified access. I knew full-well at my discharge that my clearance was in demand by many companies dealing with government contracts. The clearance is not a “right” after service completion. Brennan and his cadre of rich and powerful, political hacks and useful idiots know this. God bless President Trump.
Back up your claims
I am so sick of Trump and his followers screaming “fake news” every time they report/question his behavior. I have yet to see where any news stories in mainstream media is not real or made up. Give us verifiable facts to validate your fake news claims. If you can’t put up, then shut up.
Thanks, McClatchy
It appears from the Sound Offs that McClatchy, the Sun Herald’s parent company, is under fire from Trump supporters for joining fellow members of the press in defending free speech, arguing for the necessity of a free press to ensure our democracy, and for calling for an end to the president’s war of words against our free press. That anyone in this country could find McClatchy’s words offensive is appalling and terrifying. McClatchy truly is one of the most impartial, unbiased sources for news and follows the highest ethical standards in its reporting. In fact, its reporters were the only ones to report on the evidence of the false claims about WMDs in Iraq.
Doesn’t hold water
Maybe I’m missing something here, but the premise that the “gray beards” have a permanent right to a security clearance doesn’t hold water. When you leave a company that you may have managed, you no longer have the right to know the discussions in the board room. Its fine that the DOD has policies as to when to remove a security clearance, but what does that have to do with presidential authority? Speaking of which, it didn’t seem to bother anyone when Obama was involved? And I also have to ask how not having a security clearance impedes on freedom of speech? I don’t have a security clearance, but I do have my 1st amendment rights.
