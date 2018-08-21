Sound Off for Aug. 21: Gulfport needs better recycling bins with wheels

Wonderful fun
This past Thursday was my 8th Songs and Stories Concert at the Mary C. in Ocean Springs and it was again wonderful fun.
Valuable asset
As someone who has been a top secret control officer, I can say without hesitation the president has abused his power. The Department of Defense has clear instruction on when and where to remove security clearances. Expressing an unclassified opinion or exercising freedom of speech is not a reason to remove a clearance. These intelligence “gray beards” have decades of intimate intelligence knowledge of our enemies’ tactics, techniques and procedures and are an extremely valuable asset.
More recycling needed
Jackson County residents are encouraged to do more recycling by receiving larger bins on wheels, thus making it easier for young and old to do it. Gulfport, when are you going to make it easier for us? Maybe we could get their older, smaller on wheels recycle bins? When are our residents going to be encouraged to recycle more?
Press treatment
It is really odd the media blames Trump for this fake news and the enemy of the people. Just go back to when candidate Trump was first elected as president. What happened? The news media went crazy and stated this is not my president or it is time to resist. Then what happened next was the streets started filling up with haters of the just-elected new president. Wow. Who did what? Go back and read some of these papers. Would surprise us if this gets printed.
Business of criticism
The news media are in the business of criticizing. That’s their job. They point out what others are doing wrong, how the strong man stumbles. That’s what they do — gleefully. But don’t criticize them. They are above criticism, because they don’t make mistakes, they’re doing noble work and their intentions are good. And they’re always right, because they don’t have any biases. They also have thin skins, and can’t take anyone questioning what they do.
Better signs needed
There needs to be better highway signage identifying exits for motorists attempting to exit north from Biloxi on Interstate 110 going to the Promenade in D’Iberville.
A welcomed option
I am so glad to see a new assisted living facility coming to Biloxi. The Blake, a premier assisted living facility, will be a welcomed option to choose from in the next two years. Welcome.
Why no lottery?
I also wonder why you can get sports betting and casinos here on the Coast, but we can not get the lottery. Can someone explain this?
