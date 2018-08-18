Sound Off for Aug. 18: Rep. Steven Palazzo is a man of action

Thank you sir
Thank you to the Biloxi police officer who runs radar at Cedar Lake Christian Academy on Cedar Lake Road. As you can see, many people zip through. Thanks for caring. We appreciate you.
Factual reporting needed
Sun Herald runs McClatchy editorial against President Trump. Sun Herald, when it was the “Daily Hearld,” was a newspaper that had journalists and reporters to gather the news and make accurate factual reporting of the news. Political bias was left out of reporting the news. Not so today, as it is evidenced by CNN and major news media. Not many national news articles are published without a political bias. AP is biased as well as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Boston Globe. Current newspaper strategy is to group together to attack the president with more political bias. All that we ask for is a factual reporting of news without a slant or a pre-designed attempt to influence readers to believe something that is not true.
Doing the work
Another good quote is “talk is cheap.” Congressman Steven Palazzo is a man of action, not words. Just check his voting record for the proof of this. He is doing the work that must be done in Washington.
Just ask
Please, ask anyone you know that after retiring, moving to a new employer, or being fired if they were granted access to secure areas or information of their former employer.
Ban all football?
I agree that the contact sport of football can cause head as well as spinal cord injury. So let’s ban all football. Let’s also eliminate all ATVs, handguns, trampolines, cheerleading, boxing, motorcycles, air travel, jet skis, gymnastics, icy sidewalks in winter, falling tree limbs and don’t forget to outlaw all types of motor vehicles. When researching head/spinal injuries, the previous threats are what popped up. Football didn’t appear close to being concern.
Pick your words
CBS News used the word “legendary“ to describe Beyoncé and Jay Z in the same sentence they called Aretha Franklin “legendary.“ Absurd! Those two have had nowhere near the impact on music listeners and the music industry that Aretha Franklin has had.
Expand his role?
We in the United States are truly fortunate to have President Trump as our supreme leader, his intelligence, compassion, veracity, high moral standards and love of all living things has succeeded in “making our country great again.” I propose that we free President Trump from the boundaries of the United States and give him to the world so he can “make the Earth great again”.
