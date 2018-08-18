Sound off for Aug. 18: Parking lot lighting creates dangerous situation at schools

Help please
Does anyone know how to keep cats off your vehicles? We would love to be able to keep them off without injuring them. Please help.
Don’t agree
McClatchy’s editorial decrying President Trump’s calling the media “fake news” and the “enemy of the people” is pathetic. The media comes off as a bunch of “morally superior” whiners. The media throws mud at the President 24/7 and then gets some of that mud thrown back at them — they can’t handle it. It is no wonder most people don’t believe them anymore.
Getting background
How often have you started a new job, only to wish that you could talk to the person who held the job before you? Former intelligence chiefs have knowledge that is helpful to the people who come after them, and this is why they kept their security clearances.
Are you a parent?
“Say no to football,” who thinks their children will thank them later, sounds like one of those people without children who say,”my child would never do that.”
Dangerous situation
A very dangerous situation exists in school parking lots at night. Upon exiting gyms/stadiums the parking lots and sidewalks are very dark. The atmosphere is conducive to crime and accidents. We must request schools to correct the lighting situation to protect the students, parents and senior citizens.
A big thank you
I am a 91-year-old World War II veteran and I want to say thank you to the kind woman, in line in front of me at Walmart, who paid for my groceries this morning. Although I have been fortunate to have people pay for my meals at restaurants this is the first time this has happened. I feel truly blessed to have people acknowledge my time in the service.
Weekend activities
Can a Trump supporter explain to me why it is OK for him to go golfing every weekend at resorts he owns? The secret service charges for these visits, not like Camp David, which has security.
Timing is all off
On August 16 I received another large mailing from Congressman Palazzo. He states that there will be a VA Claims Clinic on Aug 10-11. Way too late. Palazzo is again wasting taxpayers money on re-election advertising. This is another violation of Franking privileges given to Congress. An investigation should be in order. Let’s drain the swamp in November.
Comments