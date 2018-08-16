Sound Off for Aug. 16: Shout out to the friendly firefighters in Biloxi!

Made my day
Just want to comment on the smiles and friendliness of the team of firefighters at the Neighborhood Walmart on Popp’s Ferry in Biloxi on Tuesday morning. Your kindness and playfulness made my day. Thank you.
Information needed
My heart goes out to the parents of the inmate who was burned in prison. That has to be extremely difficult for them not to be getting answers about their son’s condition. Regardless of what he is serving time for, he is a human being and this incident never should have happened. The parents should at least be allowed to see their son and speak to his treating physician.
New leadership?
It is time for a lottery in Mississippi. The leadership in this state keep putting it off because they want one with the funds earmarked for the general fund so they can have access to it. The lottery has been proposed with the funds earmarked for education and roads, which is where it needs to be to help the people of this state. If our leadership keeps refusing to start a lottery here then maybe its time for new leadership. We all know its time for that.
Good things happening
So many good things have been happening in Woolmarket since Nathan Barrett was installed as city councilman. Finally Woolmarket is seeing infrastructure improvements.
Attitude issues
Omarosa isn’t finished getting her 15 minutes of fame. She was untrustworthy with all of her teammates on “The Apprentice” and disliked by almost all. For whatever reason, Trump liked her and has diligently tried to help her career; even with a job in the White House. She continued true to form and was dismissed. Now she bites the hand that feeds her. Bye, bye Omarosa.
Say no to football
I think parents of young boys and teenagers who allow them to play football need their own heads examined. It has been proven to be a dangerous sport. Why put your child at risk for a head and/or spinal cord injury? If you say “no” to this sport, they will appreciate it when they are older and can understand how dangerous it really is.
Cooling waters
It was recently reported that the 2018 hurricane season will be a non event because of several environmental conditions, one of which is significantly cooler waters. That makes sense since icebergs breaking away from the melting glaciers are just like ice cubes in our drinks. They cool the water.
