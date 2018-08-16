Sound Off for Aug. 15: Congratulations on the USM Marine Research Center

Good work
Congratulations to all involved who drove the Marine Research Center at the Port of Gulfport from being a mind concept to a completed highly visible building. Kudos to all involved from the USM president, the Board of Trustees, all personnel involved in the planning, and the constructors who seemed proud and happy working on this very beneficial project.
What’s wrong?
Wonder why so many people think Mississippi is backward? Look at Sunday’s two lead front-page articles in the Sun Herald. Casinos get richer, education still falls further behind. What is wrong with us here?
Enforce the laws
What is wrong with stopping speeders on I-10? The road is now a death trap. Something has to be done. I would hope the Sun Herald would encourage law enforcement to enforce the laws. I applaud our local police for trying to make our roads more safe. It is their responsibility since individuals are not responsible enough to obey the law.
Figure it out
Somebody order some pizzas so we can get our roads fixed. Seems our politicians can’t figure it out.
Poor form
Mr. Trump’s handling of the Omarosa firing was not ridiculous. It was ludicrous. He really made a fool of himself. His comments were contradicting. Very poor form for the president of the United States.
No celebrity
The news media embarrass themselves when they call (Omarosa) Manigault-Newman by her first name, as if she were some sort of celebrity, like Cher.
No regard
The Medicaid shenanigans by our state leaders make me sick to my stomach. I’m ashamed at their willingness to treat fellow Mississippians like dirt. They are devoted to their politics, with zero regard for the people they are paid to serve.
Not voting?
I do not understand all the hype about Steven Palazzo. You gripe about him constantly. Which I do agree with. But ... he keeps getting elected again and again. Are these complainers not voting? That is the only way to get rid of him.
Vote for action
When it becomes obvious that our representative does not care about doing his job or his constituents, it is far past time to replace him. Mark Twain said: “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” If you truly want to drain the swamp, do not send the Congressman we have back to Washington. Vote for action, not party.
Let it fade
If the media would stop showing the anthem protests and the media would stop writing about them, it would fade away.
