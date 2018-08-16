Sound Off for Aug. 14: It’s time for Mississippi to join the lottery

Just asking
What minimum limits of collision, bodily injury, uninsured motorist and liability insurance are golf carts required to have?
Start the lottery
Yes, its time. We have casinos and now sports betting. It is now time for Mississippi to wake up and bring a lottery. They way Mississippi can stop losing tons of money to Louisiana and Florida. The lottery money could be used toward education. It’s totally ridiculous that we don’t have a state lottery.
Bad strategy
The Democratic strategy of get Trump at any cost, illegally or not, is disgusting and the reason he was elected in the first place.
Treason a crime?
People thought she was playing a role on the “Apprentice” but that was the real Omarosa. I assume she got the White House gig because she has some dirt on Trump because it certainly wasn’t her personality. Apparently treason is no longer a crime.
Odd comment
When you say something like “money would literally be growing on trees,” it makes me think you have been smoking some of the plant you want legalized.
What accountability?
To the writer who defended Palazzo’s absence: He’s afraid to meet with the people he represents because he may have to answer tough questions or confront constituents who are frustrated with government bureaucracies? Not exactly good leadership quality there. What’s happened to accountability in this country? Sad.
A big question
This morning I was having breakfast and could hear this dog yowling. I ignored it but two hours later the dog was still yowling. Long story short, at three o’clock the poor animal was still yowling. My husband went to investigate and found the poor animal chained to a tree. My question is: “Why do you want have a dog if all you are going to do is chain it to a tree?”
Keep politics out
I enjoy watching football. I don’t enjoy politics getting mixed up in my entertainment time. Turned off late night talk shows long ago as entertainment was replaced by politics. With football, I don’t tune in until after kick off, tune out at halftime and immediately after the last play. May not seem like much, but if enough people tune out enough advertising ... someone just might get the idea it’s best to keep politics out of entertainment.
Project not needed
Really? Do we really need to know if Mars has water? Do we really need to know if the sun gets hotter, the closer you get to it? Why, pray tell, when we have so many social, infrastructure, and environmental issues, are we spending our tax dollars on such things?
