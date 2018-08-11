Sound Off for Aug. 11: Reading leads to knowledge

Another way
The Sound Off called “how to read the paper” should be retitled “how to remain uninformed and deceived.”
Don’t skip stories
The people who skip stories in the paper because they are tagged Washington Post or New York Times are missing good honest reporting. You’re missing the point of good journalism. We need both sides of the story told, not just the opinion of one side. If both sides are reported on then we can make an educated decision. I was once a Trump supporter but after all the rhetoric pushing trusted allies away I have since taken off the rose-colored glasses and see what we have done to America. Sad indeed.
Read everything
The way to read is to read everything. Start your day with your morning paper and read all articles and continue reading as much as you can all day. You are increasing your knowledge by reading a variety. Only reading what you think you already know means you end up not knowing much.
Not watching games
I respect freedom of expression. But NFL elites kneeling in protest to the flag or to the national anthem is not entertaining for me. I will not watch an NFL game until the disrespect ceases.
Very interesting
Very interesting. No Coast million dollar jackpots for three years as reported in the Sun Herald. Then, coincidentally we have three within weeks of each other. Just like daddy said, “there’s only two things in this world that are legit, professional wrestling and the Chicago Police Department.”
Where to find it
There is a honey stand, where you pay on the honor system, on Three Rivers Road directly between Mississippi 605 and Mississippi 67 that sells excellent honey under the name of “Woolmarket Wonder.” And at a reasonable price.
Hero worship?
“There are none so blind as those who will not see” has never been truer than now, when hero worship has removed all sense of right or wrong. Trump supporters blindly follow where he leads and defend irrational comments and bazaar tweets daily. If the anniversary of Nixon’s Watergate isn’t a wake up call, nothing is.
A rule
Something no one has mentioned is that the online driver’s license renewal is only allowed every other time you renew. So at some point, everyone is going to have to visit the DMV.
Do not divide
I keep seeing these glowing Sound Offs where Trump is doing so many good things to make America great again. From my perspective his primary accomplishment has been to divide America. Successful presidents unite, not divide.
