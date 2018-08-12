Sound Off for Aug. 12: Here’s where you can find some Woolmarket honey

In this Aug. 20, 2011 photo, Honey bees go about their work in the demonstration hive as local beekeepers celebrate National Honey Bee Awareness Day at Attalla City Park in Attalla, Ala. Beehives, now considered a nuisance in Gadsden, may soon be legal. The city council recently met with Terry Thomas, a Gadsden police officer, and discussed changes in city ordinances to allow beehives in the city. (AP Photo/Gadsden Times, Sarah Dudik) Sarah Dudik AP