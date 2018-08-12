Sound Off for Aug. 12: Here’s where you can find some Woolmarket honey

Who’s in control?
We want to congratulate and recognize our Mississippi Legislature for rescinding the Mississippi state law that forbids starting school any earlier than the third Monday in August. Now our children from five and up must battle the intense 105 degree heat index. The power company is the only beneficiary of cooling large buildings with 500 plus users in and out every 50 minutes. Who controls the Legislature?
Not watching
Well, the NFL preseason is now under way and the spoiled, ungrateful, ignorant and over paid "entertainers" have struck first with their disrespectful behavior toward our flag, national anthem and country. And again, no NFL this season for me!
True conservative
I do not find that Steven Palazzo is invisible – he is more visible that any other Congresman. He uses his time for all the things important to our district. He is mindful or where he appears as there are many that want to bait him into a debate that many conservatives have had bad experiences. There are those who want to yell and do not wish to discuss or learn about the issues. He is a true conservative and works hard to make our state and our country better for all.
Abuse of franking
Just received a large mailing from congressman Palazzo touting his supposed achievements. This is an abuse of Franking privileges for political advantage prior to the mid-terms. This political mailing was paid for with tax dollars in order to avoid paying from election fundraising! It is time for a change in Washington, let's drain the Trump swamp and Mr Palazzo as well! He only comes out of the swamp just before an election, people.
Addicts need help
In reply to Pay It Back, these people you speak of are addicted to opioids and can't help themselves. The withdrawal from opioids alone can kill them. They need a rehab facility to get better, not jail time, and not pay out more money they don't have. Hopefully Mississippi passes Medical Marijuana 2020 to end this opioid epidemic.
Fix Railroad Street
Railroad Street from Gulfport to Long Beach is horrible! And U.S. 90 isn’t much better. Can I send a front end alignment bill to the city?
Honey is here
In response to the post about where to purchase the Woolmarket honey. The Marathon (Fayard’s) Filling Station at Popp’s Ferry Road and Cedar Lake sells it.
Stop robocalls
I have been swamped with robocalls from numbers all over the USA, and many from our local area code and cell phone providers. The numbers from local people are being spoofed by the telemarketers. What is, and when are the MS Public Service Commission going to do something? I report every time to the commission, but the calls keep coming.
