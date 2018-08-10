Sound Off for Aug. 10: It’s time to bring lottery to Mississippi

Pay it back
If people want to kill themselves with drugs and then police decide to save them, they should have to reimburse cost.
How to read paper
When I see articles in the Sun Herald with the words Mueller, Manafort and Russian collusion in the headline, I skip right by the article. I skip twice as fast if I see the words New York Times or Washington Post.
Keep in the know
Why don’t people realize that they are responsible for knowing when their divers license is ready to expire and plan accordingly? Also, there is an option to renew it online for eight years, too. Services like this are being curtailed all over.
Bring on the lottery
It’s time to keep the lottery money in Mississippi. If Mississippi can allow people to bet on sports, it can certainly allow people to bet on a state lottery. It is a waste of time and gas for people to have to travel to Louisiana. Give us a break and allow Mississippi to have a state lottery.
Don’t sell parks
The idea of selling off parks in Pascagoula is so sad. My neighbors and family have lived for many years in the forgotten area of North Pascagoula where roads are crumbling. The one park I noticed was not on the list is Beach Park. The south part of the city seems to receive much more attention than our area and now they want to take away our beautiful Pine Steet park?
No accountability
Is the Pascagoula budget going the same way as Singing River Hospital. In debt, with no accountability to leadership?
Pave the roads
Instead of a new walking track/nature trail in Gautier, how about paving a few roads? May be time to elect a new city council.
Slow it down
For those who don’t know, speed bumps are to make drivers aware of the speed and slow down to the speed limits. Many of our less “aware” drivers appear to believe they are to allow them to see how fast they can cross the bumps. Hopefully damage to their vehicles will convince them of the error of there misconceptions.
A lot alike
Pascagoula’s fiscal troubles appear to mimic their Republican mentors. After all, record deficit spending in Washington by the party has raised no detractors. I say, elephant see, elephant do. Perhaps they could offer corporations a tax cut.
Need more excitement
Sports page article indicates Major League Baseball teams are concerned about attendance. The problem could be too many pitchers duels, and not enough home runs. There also are too many game interruptions while umpires review their calls.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments