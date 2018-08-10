FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas. Police in Chicopee, Mass., are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas. Police in Chicopee, Mass., are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero AP
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas. Police in Chicopee, Mass., are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero AP

Sound Off

Sound Off for Aug. 10: It’s time to bring lottery to Mississippi

August 10, 2018 07:30 AM

Pay it back

If people want to kill themselves with drugs and then police decide to save them, they should have to reimburse cost.

How to read paper

When I see articles in the Sun Herald with the words Mueller, Manafort and Russian collusion in the headline, I skip right by the article. I skip twice as fast if I see the words New York Times or Washington Post.

Keep in the know

Why don’t people realize that they are responsible for knowing when their divers license is ready to expire and plan accordingly? Also, there is an option to renew it online for eight years, too. Services like this are being curtailed all over.

Bring on the lottery

It’s time to keep the lottery money in Mississippi. If Mississippi can allow people to bet on sports, it can certainly allow people to bet on a state lottery. It is a waste of time and gas for people to have to travel to Louisiana. Give us a break and allow Mississippi to have a state lottery.

Don’t sell parks

The idea of selling off parks in Pascagoula is so sad. My neighbors and family have lived for many years in the forgotten area of North Pascagoula where roads are crumbling. The one park I noticed was not on the list is Beach Park. The south part of the city seems to receive much more attention than our area and now they want to take away our beautiful Pine Steet park?

No accountability

Is the Pascagoula budget going the same way as Singing River Hospital. In debt, with no accountability to leadership?

Pave the roads

Instead of a new walking track/nature trail in Gautier, how about paving a few roads? May be time to elect a new city council.

Slow it down

For those who don’t know, speed bumps are to make drivers aware of the speed and slow down to the speed limits. Many of our less “aware” drivers appear to believe they are to allow them to see how fast they can cross the bumps. Hopefully damage to their vehicles will convince them of the error of there misconceptions.

A lot alike

Pascagoula’s fiscal troubles appear to mimic their Republican mentors. After all, record deficit spending in Washington by the party has raised no detractors. I say, elephant see, elephant do. Perhaps they could offer corporations a tax cut.

Need more excitement

Sports page article indicates Major League Baseball teams are concerned about attendance. The problem could be too many pitchers duels, and not enough home runs. There also are too many game interruptions while umpires review their calls.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

  Comments  