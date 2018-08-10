Sound Off for Aug. 10: It’s time to bring lottery to Mississippi

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas. Police in Chicopee, Mass., are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero AP