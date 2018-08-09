Sound Off for Aug. 9: Please be kind while waiting in line

Making things hard
The long lines and wait to get a driver’s license is just another way how Mississippi makes things hard for its people.
Remember to be kind
I, too, spent 3.5 hours in the Highway Patrol office trying to renew a driver’s license. When I arrived at 8:30 a.m., there were already over 100 people waiting and only two stations open to serve them. There were never more than two stations open at the same time, and I’m sure some of those waiting had to return another day to get a license. It was still a good day — only two of the irate people were escorted out for using profanity when an employee asked for paperwork they didn’t have. Folks, just a suggestion, be nice to those who serve the public. There was nothing else those hard working employees could have done to serve us better. It’s not their fault that they are understaffed and are one of the few offices where licenses can be renewed.
Consider self support
I am a retired military man. Have checked the AFRH and found its rents and policies to be good. Sad fact is that 95 percent of those retiring do not have the funds to do so. One has to wonder if the casinos are getting the renters in debt? I see no reason the AFRH cannot be at least part self supporting. We, as a nation, depend too much on government.
A different route?
It would be nice for the Mississippi coastal cities if the freight trains could be routed away from their current path through the middle of towns as they were after Hurricane Katrina. I don’t know what path they took, but it was peaceful during that time.
Want my honey
Can anyone tell me where to buy the Woolmarket honey in the quart jars? Jones Produce on U.S. 49 sold it, but they have closed.
Scary situation
We just had to rescue a dog on Seaman Road in Vancleave that was obviously a frail fighting dog some horrible person dumped in the road. It scares me that we live amongst such evil, horrible people who actually fight these once-loving dogs.
The invisible representative
Who is this Steven Palazzo I have been hearing so much about? He needs to go. Gene Taylor was far more effective for our district. He will still be an invisible representative of our state come this November, but there needs to be a serious movement to fire him with your vote. Just check out his “legislative effectiveness score.” He is mediocre at best.
Needs explanation
If a company just went $14 million in debt without explanation, the shareholders, in this case the taxpayers of Pascagoula, would demand an external audit to find out why.
