Sound Off for Aug. 8: Trump gives us results, not ‘make nice’ words

Trump gets results
I worked 50 years as an engineer. I was paid for results, not words. Politicians talk a lot with words that will help with their re-election but I often don’t see any results of their promises. Trump is not a politician. He doesn’t give us a lot of “make nice” words. He gives us results. His success in business was based on results (buildings, golf courses, resorts), not words. Thank you, President Trump, for making happen what we have been hoping to happen for decades.
Not leaving
America is the only nation in the world in which people can hate it and resent living here, but won’t leave. Where are the Hollywood actors that threatened to leave the country if Trump was elected?
She’s a keeper
Mrs. Jacqueline Ruiz is the best kindergarten teacher ever. Those children are lucky and are in for a wonderful year. #bestteacherinmmerica
Cart before horse?
We should have had a lottery before sports betting. Everyone knows already who to call to place a bet on a football or basketball game, but you cannot buy a lottery ticket.
Trickle down works
My wife and I bought a house in 1979. Jimmy Carter was president and the interest rate was 18 percent. Several years later we bought three acres of land because the interest rate was going up. After Reagan became president and his policies took effect we refinanced our house. We had enough money to pay off the three acres and our mortgage was $200 less than before. Yes, trickle down does work.
Let it sink in
Still no feedback from Long Beach residents. Come on people, wake up. This place needs a shot in the arm. It’s dying a slow death. The powers that be keep raising your taxes and you idly sit back and let it happen. Remember, casinos bring people, employment and people. People bring money. That money will keep your taxes at an affordable rate, and provide a large amount to fund the schools. Any of this sinking in?
No help
As a mostly Republican person I couldn’t agree more with the Palazzo failure. The guy couldn’t find Mississippi on a map using GPS. I’ve been waiting two years for a return call about a matter. First I was told not to contact them for six months. Now it’s been 2.5 years and still no reply. And yes, the first of each month I call and always get, “I don’t know, I’ll have someone get back to you.” No more Palazzo for me.
A great partnership
Biloxi should partner with Domino’s Pizza, which is advertising they will pave bad roads to protect their pizza. Plenty of work in east Biloxi and may sell more pizza.
