Sound Off for Aug. 7: Why not add grandfather clause to AFRH tenants’ rent?

A different outcome?
I think the Long Beach tax increase vote would have had a much different outcome had it been conducted similar to all other legal elections in the state rather than at the school itself. The elderly should not be forced to stand in line for hours to cast their vote, especially when you consider that they are living on a fixed income and may not be able to afford a tax increase.
No shame
Great article by reporter Robin Fitzgerald. Making people aware that this is a disease should facilitate more addicts and families asking for help without shame.
A good thing?
I’ll give you that alcohol’s negative effects on society are harmful. So legalizing another intoxicant would be a good thing?
A better solution
This is in reference to the rent increases at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. A more compassionate solution would be to grandfather in all existing tenants and set new rate for new tenants. We have Washington, D.C., paying lip service to those who got us here and then doing something like this.
Can’t buy class
What a shame it is to have a so-called president hurling insults like a second grader. He has no filter. Love him or hate him there is one thing that we can all agree on. All the money in the world and all the power can’t buy you “class.”
Ready to help
I think all school rooms should be equipped with a portable, quick-install, door barricade. These devices are inexpensive and extremely effective. If money is an issue I believe citizens of this county would step forward to pay for the barricades. Even though I do not have children in school and am on a fixed income, I will gladly pay for 10 portable door barricades.
Wake up everyone
It is disgraceful that Congress can spends billions on foreign aid and illegals while our veterans have to live in fear of not being able to afford living in a military retirement home. We should storm the halls of Congress, but we are too busy looking down at our phones to care. USA, wake up.
A casino on I-10?
We in Long Beach voted against a casino and there has been no election since. My understanding was all the casinos put money into all the schools along the Coast, not just where they were located. I also remember when the casinos said they would not compete with our restaurants, but they surely are. If a casino does at some point locate in Long Beach, I suggest it locate on Interstate 10.
