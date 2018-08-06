Sound Off for Aug. 5: Readers lament the way Long Beach school bond vote was conducted

Misleading
So, Mississippi Health Access Collaborative was given $1.4 million over a three-year period. This money was to help explain the complicated Obamacare program. Now, three years later, one would have to assume Obamacare would be more easily understood. Thus it seems reasonable a reduction from $350,000 to $100,000 would be in order. I think the headline was misleading and typical blow-up of any effort to curb government spending.
Staggering
In the front-page article on the Trump cuts to navigate insurance plans, the quote “It might be more feasible for a smaller entity or a nonprofit...” says it all. First of all, a plan should not be so confusing that $1.4 million had to be spent to explain it. How many other grants like this were funded by the government? That total amount would be staggering! Trump needs to continue to trim the federal spending.
Stronger together
Long beach doesn’t have an adequate tax base which is why their taxes are so high and many oppose the school bond issue. I have always believed that the smartest thing Long Beach could do would be to request to be incorporated into the city of Gulfport. Problems solved.
Never mind
I was prepared to give the Long Beach bond issue the benefit of the doubt. After an hour in line, I changed my mind.
A mess
What a fiasco for the citizens of Long Beach trying to vote on the bond issue. Lines were a mile long and not moving. Only two people to check names, and only three voting booths. Citizens should have voted in their precincts. I was in line for 1.5 hours. I felt bad for some elderly citizens standing in line with nowhere to sit. What a total mess.
Money trail
Can someone please inform this Biloxi taxpayer? Our school district built a brand new school last year and now there is new construction at Biloxi High School. What are they building now and where are they getting all the money?
Blame game
It is not always the big rigs’ fault when there is an accident. I drive from Hancock County to Biloxi every day for work and, for the most part, truckers are very courteous. The exception is the 18-wheel dump trucks. These are mostly local drivers and a lot of them drive 75-80 mph in the left lane on the interstate.
Reefer response
This writer has gotten their “legitimate news articles” wrong about legal marijuana. I have seen where people on Medicaid, Section 8 housing and food stamps go get their “medically approved stash” and turn around and sell it for $200 cash! The crime rates have increased — I’m not talking about Colorado or California.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments