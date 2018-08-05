Sound Off for Aug. 5: Updated schools are all about the students

Roadwork needed
Realizing that the folks that run Cruisin’ the Coast are not necessarily old car drivers, I wish they would get out of their new cars and trucks and take a ride with me in my 1932 Ford on U.S. 90. Even with modern components, old car suspensions can not give a ride anywhere near that of modern cars. Thousands of old cars are due to arrive in a few weeks and I can assure you that they will enjoy everything down here except what their cars were designed to do: drive. Please, repair U.S. 90.
Welcome to Mississippi
You know what state you are in as soon as you enter Mississippi. The mowers on the interstate just drive over the trash cutting it up and spreading it everywhere. No one weed eats around mile marker signs, light poles, highway signs or anywhere. It is deplorable.
Worth watching
Why does the city of Gulfport allow large numbers of old burned out and junked trailers to be along side Nugent Road? Why want the city make or remove these eye sores. If I let my property get in this shape the city would clean my property and make me pay for it being cleaned.
Study Gulfport
To the person who thinks that successful building funds for new schools is just about ribbon cutting and politics I beg them to check out the success of Gulfport High School and their school bond project to purchase, erect, repair, remodel, equip and to enlarge school buildings and related facilities. Their mission statement is to inspire each student to become a problem solver, lifelong learner and productive member of society. A updated school environment is all about the student.
Who made it?
Glad to see Jesse made the Saintsations ... but what about the girls from Mississippi who also made it?
Gateway drugs
Alcohol is a much bigger gateway drug than marijuana. It causes more health problems, deaths and ruins more families than pot. Alcoholics are more violent and cause many more problems than pot smokers.
A key factor
A big thank you to the residents of the Long Beach school district for voting to have the old high school renovated and updated. It illustrates that most of us do care about our students and faculty and it makes me proud. I also agree with the Sound Off regarding the need for more business to help ease the tax burden on the citizens. Why not start now trying to lure in businesses to the area because now we can say our school will be first rate and we all know schools are one factor that is used to make the decision to bring a business to any area.
Where’s the congressman?
Has anyone seen a schedule for the Congressional District 4 town hall meetings? Has anyone seen a schedule of the debates for this race? No, Palazzo has no courage to address his constituents. I don’t want to hear about making a appointment to see Mr. Palazzo, as I have tried for three years to see him. I do not refer to Palazzo as my representative.
Comments