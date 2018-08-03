Sound Off for Aug. 3: What’s going on at Memorial Hospital?

Sinking?
The Memorial Hospital CEO’s sudden departure without notice reminded me of the Titanic, “jump off the ship before it sinks!”
Cause, effect
Let’s review the cause of the financial distress for Memorial Hospital relating to management of the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. First, our governor refuses Medicaid services approval as proposed to help the state (states with Democrat governors taking advantage of help faring well). Second, elected congressmen and senators turn their backs on constituents in favor of “self-survival” (while elderly and children and low-income families suffer). Third, register voters need to vote. You can express your thoughts all you want to all the people you want, but it is your vote that speaks the loudest.
Pep rally
I just returned from voting in the new bond issue election for Long Beach schools. There was only one place to vote and that was Long Beach High School’s cramped library. All kinds of people were wearing Long Beach school colors and gear. It was like a pep rally for raising taxes. It was like having a referendum on gambling at a casino.
Pay us back
I think the City of Biloxi should seriously consider adjusting property taxes on all businesses and residences that have been denied the “quiet enjoyment” of their properties during this street and drainage work. Many businesses have suffered to the point of closing and should have their past property taxes adjusted and rebated. Who is to blame is not the point. The point is property owners should not have to pay for the mismanagement and poor planning.
Name change?
Does anyone know when the Biloxi name change will be official? You know, change from Biloxi to City of Beau Rivage.
Madness
In reply to Get Tougher, reducing Marijuana laws doesn’t incite people to commit murder. In fact, there are legitimate news articles reporting that crime rate has gone down in areas that have legalized marijuana. Maybe you’re on the “Reefer Madness” too much, dear.
Wait a minute
Congratulations Mr. Barney on your offer at 12 years old! But the news article seems very misleading. A Division 1 college cannot sign or talk to players until they are in their senior year.
Who’s next?
First, it was Singing River Hospital. Now, it is the City of Pascagoula. What’s next, the entire county?! When did public accounting become no accounting at all? Is this another situation where no one in particular is responsible or accountable for this mess?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments