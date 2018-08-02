Sound Off for August 2: Long Beach school bond brings out both sides

Not so simple
That person who knows about diabetes is reminded every time a “simple blood test with a simple prick of the finger” is done. To me, that is up to four to six times daily. There is nothing “simple” about this. It is very painful, stressful and complicated. I reiterate, the inmate did not eat , therefore low blood sugar caused his death. A shot of insulin would only have killed him sooner. The autopsy said it was complications of diabetes: it was not lack of insulin, it was lack of food, i.e. sugar.
No-brainer
Long Beach taxes are outrageous, I agree. But should our high school students suffer? Should our future generations suffer? No, they should not. To me, having toured the high school, it’s a no-brainer. Renovations are drastically needed today! So what’s the answer? New business. New industry. That will bring down taxes. And why is Long Beach last in this category? Ask the powers-that-be, past and present. What are they are doing to attract new business? Ask what plan is in place to help lower taxes. Surely it is not voting no on Aug. 2.
Apples and oranges
I don’t live in Long Beach, so I have no opinion on the actual bond being voted on. But I’m baffled by the fact that someone is associating where the voting is going to take place and if the voting will be handled properly. What has one to do with the other?
No break
I thought that since I’m finally 65 years old, I would finally get a tax break on my property taxes. But not if Long Beach residents vote for the $20 million bond issue for a new school enhancements. Vote no on Aug. 2. You deserve a tax break! We have a new regime in local city government, but the same irresponsible actions.
Fix flooding first
Long Beach voters, please let common sense prevail and vote no on the school bond issue. Do not let your heart control your decision (oh, it is for the children, they deserve better). The city has the highest taxes on the coast. If we are going to overburden taxpayers, which I don’t advocate, let’s fix the citywide flooding problem. Flooding has been going on for many years, and for the same number of years city officials have been chasing “free” money to no avail. Isn’t flooding a school concern?
Know your audience
Everyone complaining about people’s rude, criminal or anti-social behaviors on Sound Off is wasting time. Those people don’t read newspapers, and if they do, they think you must be talking about someone else.
Dolphin mystery
If you want to find out who killed the pregnant dolphin, look at the commercial fisherman. They lose money when their boats and/or paying clients are being harassed by dolphins.
