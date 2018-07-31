Sound Off for July 31: Not all golf cart operators are bad drivers

Bullied
I totally agree with the Sound Off regarding 18 wheelers. Not enough is being done to curb their dangerous driving habits. I often feel bullied and am frequently frightened by these trucks and their drivers. It would be a much safer world if they had their own lane from which they cannot move and, by the same token, cars aren’t allowed to use.
The right thing
To Crime Rate: Removing the Confederate statues in New Orleans and the crime rate don’t have anything to do with each other. They took them down because it was the right thing to do. Period.
Scare tactics
OMG, it’s not just the children now it’s the emergency responders! I cannot believe the scare tactics that they are employing to try and get this ill-conceived poorly-planned Long Beach bond issue passed. Vote no.
Teen drivers
People are complaining about 18-wheelers causing accidents but things might change for the worst since a proposed law would allow 18-year-olds to drive those big rigs. Our economy depends on those drivers but our lives depend on their driving skills and courtesy.
Not the bridge
Blaming the Pascagoula Bridge itself for accidents? Really?! Obviously you have not done any interstate driving lately. Speed, inattentive driving, discourteous drivers, failure to use caution, turn signals, etc., are some of the reasons for vehicle crashes, injuries and deaths. Not to mention the decline in the experience of safe truck operators!
Not all drivers
As a licensed golf cart driver in Diamondhead, I use my turn signals, I stop at stop signs, I insure my cart and I pull over to let a car go past me. Please do not put all golf cart drivers in the same category. Diamondhead is a golf cart community. Did you not know that when you moved here?
Get tougher?
New Orleans national news: 10 shot, 3 dead, 2 bodies burned beyond recognition, homicide. New Orleans is only 65 miles away. Hang on South Mississippi as this trend will be in our community before you know it. It may already be here. Efforts to reduce marijuana laws and attempts to protect the criminal’s rights over law-abiding citizens will soon give us the same problems now seen in nearby New Orleans. It is a good time to start thinking about your vote and how those in public office deserve it for consistently standing tough on crime.
