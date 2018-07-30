Sound Off for July 30: Traffic too much for Pascagoula bridge

New bridge
It is obvious that traffic volume on I-10 has become too large to handle the Pascagoula River long bridge. Just like the high rise on I-10 in New Orleans East, start from scratch, add more lanes with emergency lanes on each side. I hope MDOT will consider a new Pascagoula River I-10 bridge in memory of the lives lost on this death trap, including yesterday’s victim. Oh wait, this is South Mississippi. Won’t happen in our lifetime.
Truck drivers
18-wheelers are often the cause of fatal accidents. They intimidate drivers by deliberately driving on top of your rear bumper. I would love to see Highway Patrol start ticketing those 18-wheelers that are driving entirely too close to the car in front of them. They drive crazy on 1-10 and it’s gotten to be a common occurrence to hear about yet another fatality involving an 18-wheeler. Come on, Highway Patrol, do something!
Vote yes
Respect for our first responders who protect our community – 40-plus points of entry are indefensible –Long Beach, please vote yes on Aug. 2.
Crime rate
Three killed, seven injured in New Orleans just a few miles from the French Quarter. I guess taking down the Confederate statues had no effect on their crime rate.
Rock, hard place
I don’t know much about what goes on in the prison system, but I do know about diabetes. I am a type I diabetic and so was my mother. There are significant differences between type l and type ll, but some things are the same, e.g. if a man does not eat for days he will have a very low blood sugar and that can and will be fatal. If a man who hasn’t eaten for days is given insulin on top of an already low sugar he most surely will die. I understand it was his choice not to eat. She was between a rock and hard place, giving him insulin or not, end result is the same. Sometimes the blame rests with the individual who is really making all the choices. Bless you nurse Brannan, I hope it works out for you.
Panhandlers
Where are all these people coming from? On my way from the parking lot to Walmart, Office Depot, Edgewater Mall and other local businesses I get ask first for help, then it’s money for gas. Then I say, “I’m sorry but I can’t help you.” Then as I am exiting the area, I see the same person getting in another car and they drive off. Bad for business and scary. Where is security?
Out of control
Cities considering legalizing golf carts on the street be forewarned. Golf cart drivers in Diamondhead are out of control and are not ticketed by our police. They run stop signs, they have no turn signals, they don’t yield the right away or have consideration for vehicles.
