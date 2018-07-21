Sound Off for July 22: Thankful for Trump’s businessman approach to Russia

Can the police help?
Something needs to be done about panhandling at the Bayview exit off Interstate 110. One even has a large umbrella to provide shade. Maybe the police can give them a ride to Loaves and Fishes.
An entertainment channel
It is inconceivable that some Trump supporters declare NBC, ABC, CBS, and the most trusted CNN, as fake news. Apparently these people only watch the Fox entertainment channel.
A free press
A Democracy needs a free press, not one that only reports favorably to one ideology. If you only watch Fox News and condemn all other new channels, what does that really say? The U.S. is a democracy, not a theocracy or a dictatorship. And now we are being fed to warm up to communism. Journalists are professionals who research and report. Sometimes there are opinions, but they are clearly labeled as such.
Know the source
I am very appreciative of the fact-based Sound Offs that appear in this column each day. You can tell those people know the difference between propaganda and credible information obtained from multiple sources, such as CNN, Washington Post, New York Times, CBS, WLOX and the Sun Herald.
A functioning brain
Sorry to derail the current Trumpian fake news, but there is no such thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome. There are but two types of individuals in these United States: those of us who have been duped into joining the “Trump Cult” and have, thus, lost all ability to reason, and those of us who still have good sense and a functioning brain.
Different result?
Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results has been defined as “insanity.” The United States has been confrontational and hostile to the Russians since WWII with no significant change in their behavior. Unlike politicians, when businessmen find something doesn’t work, they try something different. Thank God that we have a businessman for our president. Maybe his “different” approach toward Russia, China and the Middle East will some produce positive results instead of the status quo that we have had for so long.
Do not speed
The federal government has done extensive studies and research that prove exceeding the posted speed limit increases the risk of fatal accidents, accidents with more extensive injuries, more multiple vehicle accidents, and puts other drivers lives in a higher chance of being involved in an accident. Research also proves if everyone does the posted speed limit traffic congestion is minimized. Bottom line: there is no reason or excuse to exceed the posted speed limit.
Not getting it
The liberal media and blind followers will just never get it when it comes to President Trump. The more negative coverage results in even more staunch support for him.
