Sound Off for July 21: Another 18 wheeler stuck on the railroad tracks

Illegal at time
What about Pete Rose? When he bet and got in trouble it was illegal. End of story.
A refreshing act
An honest person found my computer and computer case in the parking lot at Pass Christian Wal Mart and turned them into Wal Mart personnel. Thank you so much. With everything going on in the world that is not good, seeing an honest person who made a moral decision and acted according is so refreshing.
More dunes please
The sea oats and sand dunes do a lot to enhance the beauty of our 26-mile, man-made beach. It would be nice to have more vegetation and dunes like the stretch of beach east of Rodenburg Drive in Biloxi. Maybe the Sand Beach Authority would consider planting some at the I-110 loop and westward.
Less profit?
I see companies are complaining about tariffs and talking about layoffs or raising prices. Why don't they ever consider just not making as much profit? How about if you'd bought American in the first place? Could it be you brought this on yourselves?
Be careful
Well it is 11 at night and I am driving along Esthers Boulevard and guess what? An 18 wheeler is stuck on the railroad tracks. You can barely see the warning low clearance signs during daylight, but they are invisible at night.
Understanding is key
Einstein said: "Any fool can know ... the point is to understand!" This quote applies to many elites in today's government bureaucracy, media journalists, media commentators, and liberal ideologues. These elites are very knowledgeable in their elite schooling. They know a lot but they don't completely understand a lot of what they know.
Thanks for candor
Kudos to engineer Melinda McGrath for being candid with the citizens about a matter that could cost her her job. Who do we trust to spend our taxpayers' road improvement funds wisely, MDOT or our politicians?
A Trump challenge
Fridays paper contained the word Trump no fewer than 60 times. I challenge everybody to go one full day without saying his name or talking about anything to do with him and that challenge includes the print in your paper for one day.
Very entertaining
I am really entertained by all the Anti-Trump rhetoric that appears in this column each day. None of it supported by one ounce of fact and basically a repeat of the previous evening's CNN, MSNBC, ABC and CBS news. I would think the "anti's" would embrace being close to Russia.
