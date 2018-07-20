Sound Off for July 20: How about a turn signal, fellow drivers?

What about Pete Rose?
Now that America has sports betting, what about Pete Rose? He was accused of betting for his team.
Not rocket science
I was driving 55 in a 45 mph zone and a truck came so close to my bumper I had to pull over and let him by. How fast do you want me to drive illegally and dangerously on a tiny two-lane road? I already have serious neck injuries from a tailgater. Why can’t people use turn signals? It’s not rocket science to click a turn signal on.
Attention law enforcement
It does not matter how fast you go in the left lane, it won’t be fast enough for the car behind you. And they certainly won’t give you enough time to get a safe distance ahead of the car you are passing so you can get over in the right lane before they whip into the right lane so they can get past you causing a dangerous situation. These are the people law enforcement should be ticketing.
Attention feathered friends
Have the ospreys that nest on Deer Island been notified to keep their heads down during the Air Show flyovers?
A new disease
From all the Sound Offs it appears “TDS,” Trump Derangement Syndrome, is in full epidemic mode among the liberals. Calm down, folks. The sun will rise tomorrow and we will survive your selective indignation.
Same ones, right?
So Trump vilifies the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, etc. Aren’t these the same guys who “protected us” from 9/11 and made airline transportation so wonderful for us today? Yeah, I thought so.
Start reporting
Enough of the boiler room, anti-Trump nonsense. This is a local newspaper. A few stories about bad local officials, hospital boards, appointed civic leaders and all the rest would go a long way towards dumping the failed good old boy system we have. You’re supposed to be “news” people, so give up your fretting over not getting free society social invites, and start reporting.
Come together
If only the voters of Long Beach who are for and against the bond issue would join together to support and promote the casino coming to Long Beach, we could get the schools we need. For some unknown reason the recent casino proposal has stalled.
Not that name
Could we please have one Trumpless day of Sound Offs? I am tired of hearing the name Trump, Trump, Trump and Trump. If I hear it one more Trumping time I’m going to Trumping go scream. Trump until everybody is crazy as Trump. That should satisfy your Trumplessness for at least five minutes.
