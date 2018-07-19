Sound Off for July 19: Please use courtesy, common sense on the roadways

Trump is a believer
President Trump appeared to be somewhat obsequious to President Putin but I think he believes in the old adage: “You should keep your friends close and your enemies even closer.”
No shots fired
It is a sad but simple truth: our current president can no longer be trusted to protect the United States as evidenced by his shameful, disgraceful and subservient behavior toward Putin. Perhaps Khrushchev was correct in predicting the takeover of this country by Russia without the necessity of a shot being fired. He must have somehow foreseen the election of Donald Trump.
Here’s my excuse
So glad to see that you are now allowed to exceed the posted speed limit in the left lane under the guise of passing slower traffic. I know what excuse I’ll be using from now on.
Lots of rules
The Blue Angels are sponsored in total by American taxpayers. Right? We are restricted in getting access to their Biloxi performance, can’t park here, can’t park there. Lots of can’t do.
Rocks and gravel
Why do most of the intersections on 53 and most of Harrison County have rocks and gravel on the road?
What do they know?
The Russians must have some pretty powerful stuff on Trump for him to disgrace himself and America as he did in Helsinki.
Hillary again?
Can Hillary’s psyche stand another drumming if she runs for president? Desperate Dems are using whisper campaigns to gauge the chances of Hillary, Bernie, a young socialist female or the dog catcher to unseat Trump. Of course they are counting on the liberal media’s help. Plus lawsuits, investigations and the kitchen sink.
Believing the lies?
Trump made a fool of himself, swallowing every lie Putin put out there, and denying actual intelligence reports from our FBI, CIA and every branch of our military intelligence. He might even have swallowed the soccer ball Putin gave him —but he couldn’t stop gushing long enough to get it in his mouth.
Driving tips
Let’s use some courtesy and common sense. Courtesy: Don’t tailgate, it is rude and dangerous. Common sense: the faster traffic moves, the less congestion. Less congestion means fewer accidents. There is less congestion because the faster cars are moving the less time they spend on the road; do the math. If someone is moving up on you in the right lane just move over. There is enough nasty behavior in this country, no need to add to it.
