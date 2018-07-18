Sound Off for July 18: Thanks to MGCCC staff for making class registration so easy

Write those notes
Graduation is over and congrats to all. I am sure some of you received some very nice gifts and money. Have you done your part and thanked your friends and family? Such a wonderful thing to give, but a thank you note is just as wonderful. So I hope you send them out before you go off to college. It will make not only you happy but those who gave to you with a loving heart.
Dems can win
If the Democrats can nominate a halfway decent candidate in the next presidential election, he/she can win based only on what President Trump said yesterday about believing Putin’s remarks on Russian meddling in the last election. No president can get away with saying that he/she believes Putin versus the intelligence agencies of the U.S.
Should I even try?
Biloxi cannot fit the cars of 50,000 to 100,000 people into the confines of the area to watch the air show. The construction and total lack of parking guarantee an unsafe nightmare for the public cramming in to view the show. Why not arrange parking at the coliseum and other locations and shuttle folks? More participation equals more dollars spent at businesses. The poor planning makes me uncomfortable to even try attending.
Not a bad thing
I don’t find anyone in this administration that has been “church mouse quiet” to be a bad thing. Sometimes you just get tired of all the bluster and roaring.
Ignoring the obvious
I read a lot of denial in the Sound Offs. Watch out for the crocodiles ... they like to eat those that choose to ignore the obvious.
A wonderful asset
I recently registered to take a class at the JD campus. I had not taken classes for a number of years and wasn’t sure how to get started. Every person that helped me through each step of the process was friendly, kind, and helpful. I express my thanks to all of them, from initial point of contact, the counselor, folk in the business office and the gentleman in the campus police office who made my student ID card. When talking with the counselor, I realized she interviewed and assisted a great variety of people. MGCCC is a wonderful asset to our community.
Penalty for treason?
This president does not support, love or believe the oath of office he promised to uphold. What is the penalty for treason?
Gift from Russians?
Amazon reported internet problems all day during their annual “Amazon Prime Day” sale. Could this be a gift from the Russians to our president, who has made it clear that he doesn’t like Amazon or its founder, Jeff Bezos, who is also the owner of the Washington Post?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments