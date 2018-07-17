Sound Off for July 17: Thanks to Moss Point officers for their help

Job well done
This is to those Moss Point officers that came to that lady’s cry for help. You did go beyond the call of duty. All of you should get an award for this. I wonder why no neighbors heard her calls. But kudos to you all.
Travesty of justice
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s witch hunt has issued 12 new indictments, and that makes a total of 25 people under indictment. To date this deep state inspired investigation has destroyed the lives of 30 innocent people whose only crime is to love, support and believe what President Trump tells them. Why doesn’t Congress do something?
Love the new normal
Trump has surely provided change that gives me hope in the future of our great country. I prefer hopeful change rather than the hopeless change or no change I experienced over the eight years before Trump. Trump’s “new normal” is fine with me.
Trump has succeeded
Back in 2016, when CBS “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stahl asked Donald Trump why he continued to put down the press, he said: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.” From the sounds of your letters to the editor and Sound Offs, Trump has succeeded.
Work styles
Anyone ever had the misfortune of working for a micro-manager? How about a micro-manager who refuses to utilize all of his vacation time? Did you view him as an overly dedicated leader or perhaps an insecure person?
Common behavior
Senator Gowdy just referred to himself as a freak in a freak show? He was (and is) highly biased and unfairly presumptuous, but he shouldn’t have berated himself as a freak. His type of behavior is very common in the Senate these days.
The other side
I’m glad to see a story showing the other side has finally been published about the doctor. Up to this point, most of the news has been pointedly one sided. Where there is smoke, there is fire, doesn’t seem to apply when reporting about doctors issues.
Are you sure?
In response to “A Shout Out” who said her husband is a mailman and has delivered mail in hurricane force winds. I highly doubt it. Rescue personnel are not allowed to go out in winds over 40 mph, so I doubt the Postal Service would send its workers out.
Big disappointment
Perhaps the biggest disappointment in Trump’s cabinet has been Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He has been virtually MIA and church mouse quiet.
