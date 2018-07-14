Sound Off for July 15: Tailgating is an act of aggression

Show of respect
Thank you to the employees at Classy Chassis on Pass Road in Biloxi. Friday afternoon all of them stopped work and stood with their hands over their hearts when our family member’s funeral procession passed on the way to the National Cemetery. Your show of respect made a difficult day a little easier. Thank you.
A lot of success
As a Trump supporter, I’m not sure what excuses need to be made for our president’s performance to date. He has our economy booming, unemployment dramatically down, global interests starting to respect us again, making us energy independent, defending our constitution, protecting our borders, supporting our military, lowering food stamp dependence and making America great again. Now, compare any of the last 500 day’s successes to the previous 8 years of failed policies.
An act of aggression
If you tailgate someone in any lane of traffic, you are breaking the law. Tailgating is an act of aggression. If I slam on my brakes and you hit me, you are at fault for driving too close.
Not in favor
Vote no Aug. 2 for higher taxes and car tags in Long Beach. Nicer and newer buildings doesn’t equal better education.
Say no to pot
Not everyone thinks legalizing pot would be a positive and beneficial thing. I for one would not vote for any politician that leans in that direction. And I don’t have a problem letting them know that.
Slow down please
If I am driving at or over the speed limit, passing slower cars that are in the right lane, don’t expect me to slow down and pull over for you. There are cars ahead of me and you couldn’t do any thing but run up and tailgate them anyway. Slow down and cool down a little.
An embarrassment?
Trump is not only destroying our democracy but is also attempting to destroy our allies democracy. He is such an embarrassment.
Pragmatic wisdom
To lots of excuses: I support Trump’s behavior because it is his pragmatic wisdom and results-focused drive that is producing tangible results. I applaud his politically-incorrect behavior because PC behavior hasn’t worked very well. Making nice — while it has its place — doesn’t always work.
