Sound Off for July 14: Let the ‘pot-heads’ pay for our ‘potholes’

Kudos on the work
Well done, rescue divers. Thank you for getting all those boys out of the cave. It could have been their tomb.
Legalize pot
Legalize marijuana and take the tax revenue generated from its sale to fix the roads and bridges. This idea seems like a no brainer. Let the "pot-heads" pay for our "potholes.” If this money could be earmarked to fix our roads we would have the nicest roads in the South. Keeping the politicians’ hands off this earmarked money would be a bigger problem than the people smoking marijuana. For once, let's not be the last state to do something positive and beneficial for the people of Mississippi.
Action, action, action
It has been said the difference between Democrats and Republicans is this: Democrats say words, words, words. Republicans say action, action, action.
No more plastic
Thank you Beau Rivage for being the first in Mississippi to recognize the environmental danger that plastic straws cause. I hope your leadership will start a much needed trend on the Coast and keep our gulf and oceans safe.
Health factors
No mater the statistic, no matter the poll, no matter the survey Mississippi is always at the bottom of anything worthwhile, and at the top of every negative statistic. The exercise poll states only 13.5 percent of Mississippians are exercising. Which in turn puts us at the bottom of the income scale and at the top of the poor health scale. And “scale” is the determining factor of our health.
Lots of excuses
Trump supporters must find it exhausting trying to come up with excuses to justify his behavior. It’s pretty sad when you think about it. Although, some excuses I have seen give me a laugh because they are so ludicrous.
Simple concept
My sentiments exactly to the person who wrote "not the speed police." Since moving to Mississippi, this is my biggest aggravation: People driving in the left lane and not moving over for faster traffic. It doesn't matter if you are going the speed or even faster than the allotted speed, if someone is on your rear to pass, then get over. It's just that simple. And, I'm guessing, the ones who do not adhere to this are the ones causing most other people's road rage.
A real bother
What really bothers me is how when young family members or other young visitors with children allow the children to run, jump or stand on your furniture. During my young years, we knew not to run around in someone's home. Now, with this young generation, anything goes. I don't like having to chastise someone's else child.
