Sound Off for July 13: Please pass bond issue to build a new school for Long Beach

Vote yes please
Long Beach taxes are high. This is because we’re a small community and don’t have much in the way of industry and we don’t have casinos either. I live here because I like it that way. We need to vote yes on the school bond issue. Our kids need a new school so they can learn in a safe environment. It is worth paying a little higher taxes to have peace of mind.
Discontent the phone?
My phone has room for 50 caller identifications and of those 50 calls, two were from someone I knew. Most of them show local numbers or unavailable number. I am now getting calls from a dollar store that leaves a partial message about back braces. I might as well disconnect the phone.
Just ignore them
No, the robocalls aren’t going to end. They are computer-generated. Nobody is there until you actually answer the phone and speak. That’s why there is always a delay before someone comes on the line. All you can do is ignore them.
Triggers
You may be one of the lucky ones that came back from your war with no scars but unfortunately some veterans were not so lucky. A lot of them have PTSD that manifests itself in various ways and one of those ways is to have fireworks explosions trigger memories that take them back to their war days that they want to forget and put behind them. Thank you veterans for your service. This is from another veteran (Vietnam era).
Law in action
As I putted my way down 90 today at 27 mph wedged in traffic, I was certainly glad our legislators spent their days enacting another wonderful law. Just wondering when they’re gonna tackle that state flag thing. Haven’t heard any of them mention it in years now.
Locals’ choice
So glad to see Treasure Bay Casino is finally catching up with the competition and getting a parking garage and a remodel. I hope they plan to modernize their hotel rooms as well. They are a a locals’ choice and a really historic property and while I miss the pirate ship, it will be nice to see them finally start to grow. We have a lot of great memories at that place.
Second on county roads
I drive through rural Hancock and Harrison counties at least five days a week for work and agree speeding is an issue. I think more importantly and more hazardous is the at least once a week driver I come across around a curve, just over a hill or on a straight away stopped on the wrong side of the road , stopping traffic with on coming traffic checking their mailbox. This is an ongoing and just as if not more hazardous problem. I’d love to see the county crack down on this first
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments