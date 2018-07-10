Sound Off for July 10: Electronic signs could help avoid traffic, delays when bridge is out

Information needed
This is just a suggestion, but could the Board of Supervisors look into digital signs on I-10 and Pass Road telling people when the bridge is out so drivers can proceed to the next exit or know to drive further down Pass Road? The way it has been since day one is people get all the way to the bridge and then they have to turn around in the street. It would be an incredible asset for future breakdowns and for hurricane updates. Giving people information should be paramount.
Give them the tools
The Sound Off regarding the use of radar in the county by Sheriff’s Departments is dead on correct. If the state wants to reduce fatalities on our roads, it is essential that our Legislature take the appropriate action and give deputies the tools they need to lower accidents on our county roads.
Go figure
There is a law in Mississippi that prohibits sheriff departments from using radar in counties with population below a certain level. The Legislature needs to have the courage and integrity to repeal that law. People in those counties deserve the same level of law enforcement as others. The Legislature, by not repealing the law, is essentially aiding and abetting the law breakers. It is likely they feel they would not get re-elected if the law is repealed. In Pearl River County, the sheriff can not use radar but Picayune and Poplarville police departments can. Go figure.
It is debatable
It is very debatable who started the trade war. I say our president has the common sense and guts to stand up to China’s illegal and unfair trade practices which has been confirmed by the world trade organization. Your hate is not helping our countries trade deficit or any of our problems.
Here’s one solution
If Diamondhead leaders really cared about backed up traffic on the interstate, they would have 3-way stop signs installed at the Diamondhead Drive South intersection. Problem solved.
A shout out
Capt John Luther is paid to stand in the rain. That is his paying job. My husband is a mailman. He is known to deliver mail in the rain, sleet, snow, and even hurricane force winds. So lets give a big shout to all the occupations that must stand in all types of weather.
Forget it smokers
I am a bladder cancer survivor. Health care professionals at a well-known medical center have told me that, since I have never smoked, my cancer was likely due to second hand smoke. You read it right. Second hand smoke causes bladder cancer, in addition to lung cancer. So, to the smokers at a hospital who think they need to smoke, forget it.
