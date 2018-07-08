Sound Off for July 8: ‘I am amazed at the number of people who don’t know basic wedding etiquette’

Not the speed police
I don’t understand why people want to argue the passing lane law. You are not the speed police, you don’t get to decide who can and can’t be in that lane. It is made for passing. If you’re going 70 and there’s people behind you, then you are impeding the flow of traffic, regardless of speed. If you cause a vehicle to leave that lane to go around you, then you are creating a dangerous situation because someone is having to leave the designated lane for passing to try and pass you.
New concept
The Sun Herald should convert to an alternative weekly.
A tracking chip?
In light of the recent escaped convict, why not put a tracking chip in each inmate? It works for animals.
Sense of entitlement
This is to the person who wrote “One Day a Year” about those of us who are bothered by fireworks. Your sense of entitlement came through loud and clear. Thank you for the laugh.
Enough already
Absolutely ridiculous. Tonight is the 6th of July. Enough already with the fireworks in the city limits of Gulfport. I have family members who have to go north to Wiggins on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve to a motel just to escape from the fireworks. So, now it’s Friday and the holiday was on Wednesday and people are still shooting fireworks. Please stop for the sake of veterans, children, PTSD individuals, pets, the elderly.
Some wedding etiquette
A dear friend is planning her daughter’s wedding, and I am amazed at the number of people who don’t know basic wedding etiquette. The only people invited are the ones whose names are written on the inner envelope. Even if the RSVP card says, “number attending” with a blank at the bottom, it does not mean to put the number of people you’d like to bring. Also, if the named person can’t attend, it does not mean that you can pass your invitation along to someone else to take your place. Weddings are getting increasingly expensive, and often the hosts are paying a per-head price. Additionally, if you RSVP “yes,” it is imperative that you attend unless there is an emergency. Actual money has been spent to have you there.
Just one requirement
If you live in a liberal state that continues to demand your hard earned dollars in taxes for mandated health insurance, tuition for non-citizens, climate change, and anything else they can imagine, consider coming to a Republican state that says no. The only requirement is that you don’t immediately start trying to change us into the state you just fled.
