Sound Off for June 7:Thank you to those who helped clean up the beach

Thanks for the help
Thank you. Thanks to all 200 volunteers who took time out of their day to pick up trash on the beach from the fireworks on the 4th. You are the real coast heroes. We are blessed to have you.
One day a year
To all you people complaining about fireworks noise on the 4th, give it a rest. It’s one day a year and a celebration.
More patrols please
I am concerned about the speeders on Mississippi 67. On most occasions driving from the Promenade toward Traditions I am passed by cars going at 75 mph to 80 mph. They often come up on me, and pass me leaving me far behind. I am driving between 65 mph and 68 mph. I feel like I’m at a race track. Please have more police patrolling this area.
Greatest achievement?
Get a grip liberals. President Trump’s greatest achievement will be in picking even more conservative and traditional judges to the Supreme Court.
Thoughts and prayers
I want to give a heartfelt “thank you” to Mr. Triplett Day and the Day family for all the kindness and compassion they have shown to this customer throughout the years. I will miss Mr. Dan. And his family will be in my thoughts and prayers always.
Is this correct?
OK, let me see if I’ve got this straight. If you’re driving in the left lane at the speed limit, logically you can not be impeding traffic since all the traffic behind you is also prudently and patiently driving at the speed limit like good law abiding citizens, right? It’s only those driving in the left lane below the speed limit who are impeding the flow of traffic.
A lot of heat
Trump took a lot of heat because of those border pics. If they were fakes, or unauthorized, he would have been first to holler foul. He did not. If they were fakes, he would not have needed an executive order to fix things. He wrote one.
Only hurting yourself
With Democratic Senator Maxine Waters as their mentor, it’s no wonder the left feels free to vent their venom in Sound Off. I would hope that their mean rhetoric and hate would stop, because they are only hurting their own party.
Political party, please
Is it now politically correct to discriminate against Republicans? It must be when one is turned away from a restaurant for that identity. Instead of being asked how many in our party, are we now asked what is our political party?
