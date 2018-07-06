Sound Off for July 6: Enforce the laws on the books

Think for yourself
President Trump appeals to the common people, and by common people I mean people with common sense. These people don’t need late night talk show hosts, washed up comedians and Hollywood actors, along with the liberal media, telling us what to think. They can think for themselves.
A brighter place?
Take a break, avoid meaningless political nonsense for just a week and see how much brighter a place things become.
He works hard
To those who think our law enforcement officers are not performing their duty, you have not witnessed Capt. John Luther of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. He stands in the driving rain directing Interstate 10 traffic at exit 16 in an effort to avoid a serious accident with cars backing up on the I-10 exit waiting to enter Diamondhead.
More law enforcement
Thank you to the person who’s asking why we should put new laws on the books when the current laws are not enforced. The speeding on U.S. 90 and U.S. 49 is very dangerous. I would think our lawmakers would be more concerned about preventing accidents and saving lives rather than a slow driver in the left lane. We need more law enforcement on these highways.
Ignoring the law
Why is it that the police do not enforce the no-fireworks laws within the city limits? Even worse is that a house with a Biloxi police car parked in front in Long Beach was shooting off so many fireworks that the entire neighborhood was blinded by the smoke cloud. How can we expect citizens to respect the law when our law enforcement officers ignore it?
Address the noise
Seemed louder than usual on July 4. Not the city’s fireworks on July 3. Private fireworks. It went on for so long that I wondered why the police/fire department hadn’t shut them down. Any explanations on what was going on?
Get some class
How is it even possible that the first lady of the United States would think that it is in any way correct to wear a jacket with “I really don’t care, do you?” No matter what party they were, do you think that any other first lady (Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, etc.) would even think about wearing a jacket with this message? They wouldn’t. It is about time the Trumps get some class.
Heart break ahead?
He has us fighting amongst ourselves and he is fighting with our allies, stirring up controversy around the planet. Exactly what Russians want Trump to do. And he and his allies are acting as if he is incredibly guilty. The Mueller report will break a lot of conservative hearts.
