Sound Off for July 5: Use golf carts responsibly

#ReadLocal
Journalist have to vet their sources. If untrue information is printed or reported, they have to issue a re-traction. They often lose their jobs and careers because of untrue reporting. I believe journalists. I support my local news and I listen while thinking. Please do the same.
Your problem
If you are out and about with your four-legged family member and they do their business on a public walkway, pick it up. It’s no one else’s responsibility other than yours. Be a responsible pet owner!
Hard to believe
A Keesler Air Force Base master sergeant was recently found guilty of “illegal sexual conduct with a minor.” The Air Force sentenced him to only four and a half years in confinement. The parents of this minor are probably outraged that he wasn’t sentenced to 54 years in prison. His sentence is hard to believe!
Congrats!
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks claimed the title as they took the top spot in the 17th annual LawFit challenge in Southaven, competing against 150 officers from around the country. Great representatives for law enforcement and the state. Pointing the way to a healthier Mississippi as well. Congratulations!
Cart chaos
You would have to be a fool (to say nothing of a lawbreaker) to drive a golf cart on Pineville Road in Long Beach, but, there you were, with your family, at dusk Tuesday afternoon. And you wonder why reasonable people don’t support the use of golf carts on public streets?
Set an example
How come the sheriff department officers riding four-wheelers have no protective gear! Helmets, goggles, gloves etc. Cool detail to cruise the beach. Four-wheelers have stickers on them saying wear protective gear and in the owners manual. Maybe the officers and their bosses should go take a riders safety course? Set an example for young riders.
Lawless 90
So, we pass a law to enforce a law that’s been on the books for years. I’m OK with reserving the “far” left lane on a road with more than two lanes. However, this law is asinine on a two-lane road. I drive U.S. 90 several times a day. This is what happened this morning: I’m in the left lane, guy in front of me is doing 35, I change lanes (with signals!) and speed up to 50 and prepare to get back in the left lane. The guy I passed looks at me, floors it, panics and shifts lanes in front of me (no blinker) then hits the brakes and slows back down to 35. Nice. Then a few traffic lights later, a truck and a smaller car are in the left lane at a red signal. The car starts out real slow so the truck changes lanes to the right lane and speeds up, you guessed it, drag race. Never before have I seen antics like this.
