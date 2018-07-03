Sound Off for July 3: Long Beach needs a safer school

Is this insane?
LeBron James, basketball great, just signed a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. This means he will be paid over $90,000 a day, 365 days a year, for 4 years. Is this insane or what?
Fix the lights
I’m all for progress, but there is a huge unnecessary traffic jam being caused by four traffic lights in such a short area around the Island View Casino on U.S. 90. The addition of that new light by the beachside casino ridiculously piles things up. Now could we please synchronize this for the people driving U.S. 90?
Enforce the law
Great new law for Mississippi. Left lane for passing or left turn only. Just one more law that won’t be enforced along with speeding, littering, texting while driving, etc.
Protecting the students
The school bond issue in Long Beach is about much more than replacing old buildings with new, more efficient buildings. It is about the safety of our students. The current 49 access points into the school will be reduced to four, and to only one during the school day. Yes, we will gain additional classrooms, a fine arts center, improved technology, and a new gymnasium, but the most important thing gained will be the knowledge that we’re doing everything we can to protect our students.
Death knell?
You gotta be kidding me?! Do away with ICE, our first line of defense on our borders?! Might as well do away with our police and military, too. This is a death knell for liberals in the next election.
Use the right number
That three digit number, 911, is for emergencies only. If you have the need to call about trivial matters, program the non-emergency number into your phone. Then you won’t be breaking the law when you call to complain about someone’s tag.
Enforce the laws
I appreciate that people want to see the new law regarding left-lane-slowpokes enforced. Any chance of getting our federal immigration laws enforced while we’re at it? They’ve certainly been around for a lot longer than any left-lane driving legislation.
Thanks for the help
This is to “No Good Samaritans.” Recently, I was struck from behind by a reckless driver. The driver fled the scene, but in my case, a nearby witness gave chase and called 911 for me. I was able to follow as well, and the fleeing driver finally stopped. However, even though I had my good Samaritan, there was no mention of leaving the scene in the accident report and no citation was issued. I want to say thank you to the witness for helping me, but I am sorry his time was wasted.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments